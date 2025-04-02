Technotrans: Solid Results Before Special Items, 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed

technotrans achieved consolidated revenue of €238.1 million in 2024 despite a challenging environment, with an EBIT margin of 5.2% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.0%.

The company successfully completed its efficiency program and transformed into a market-oriented organization, enhancing resilience and competitiveness.

The Energy Management market was the highest growth area, with a 27% revenue increase, driven by significant orders for battery thermal management systems and liquid cooling for data centers.

Despite economic challenges, technotrans maintained a solid equity ratio of 60.5% and a free cash flow of €8.5 million, indicating financial stability.

The Board of Management reaffirms its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between €245 million and €265 million with an EBIT margin of 7-9%, focusing on sustainable growth and profitability.

A proposed dividend of €0.53 per share will be presented at the Annual General Meeting, reflecting the company's stable financial base and long-standing dividend policy.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Technotrans is on 02.04.2025.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 16,775EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.






