Steyr Motors Boosts Global Reach with Major Indian Order
Steyr Motors AG is set to make waves in India with a €10 million deal, aiming for a 40% revenue boost and a strong Southeast Asian presence.
- Steyr Motors AG has signed a contract with Ghatge Patil Industries (GPI) in India for the delivery of 450 motors and spare parts over three years from 2025 to 2027.
- The contract is valued at over EUR 10 million and aims to strengthen Steyr Motors' market position in Southeast Asia.
- India is identified as a strategically important growth market for Steyr Motors, with significant potential in industrial and military sectors.
- Steyr Motors plans to expand its international presence in India through potential joint ventures and local partnerships.
- The company aims for a revenue increase of at least 40% in 2025, with an EBIT margin well above 20% and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.
- Steyr Motors AG is headquartered in Steyr, Austria, and specializes in high-performance customized engines for military and civilian applications.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte