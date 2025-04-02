    StartseiteAktienSteyr Motors AktieNachrichten zu Steyr Motors
    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Steyr Motors Boosts Global Reach with Major Indian Order

    Steyr Motors AG is set to make waves in India with a €10 million deal, aiming for a 40% revenue boost and a strong Southeast Asian presence.

    • Steyr Motors AG has signed a contract with Ghatge Patil Industries (GPI) in India for the delivery of 450 motors and spare parts over three years from 2025 to 2027.
    • The contract is valued at over EUR 10 million and aims to strengthen Steyr Motors' market position in Southeast Asia.
    • India is identified as a strategically important growth market for Steyr Motors, with significant potential in industrial and military sectors.
    • Steyr Motors plans to expand its international presence in India through potential joint ventures and local partnerships.
    • The company aims for a revenue increase of at least 40% in 2025, with an EBIT margin well above 20% and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.
    • Steyr Motors AG is headquartered in Steyr, Austria, and specializes in high-performance customized engines for military and civilian applications.






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Steyr Motors Boosts Global Reach with Major Indian Order Steyr Motors AG is set to make waves in India with a €10 million deal, aiming for a 40% revenue boost and a strong Southeast Asian presence.