YOC AG targets revenue boost and profit surge by 2025!

YOC AG plans to achieve revenues between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million for the financial year 2025.

This represents an increase from approximately EUR 35.0 million in 2024.

The company expects EBITDA to be between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6.5 million in 2025, up from about EUR 5.2 million in 2024.

Consolidated net profit for 2025 is projected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million, compared to approximately EUR 3.7 million in 2024.

The announcement was made on April 2, 2025, in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus from the Management Board is the notifying person for this information.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at YOC is on 28.04.2025.

