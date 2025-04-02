YOC AG targets revenue boost and profit surge by 2025!
YOC AG is setting its sights on a prosperous 2025, aiming for significant revenue and profit growth. With projected revenues soaring to EUR 41 million and EBITDA reaching EUR 6.5 million, the company is poised for success. This ambitious outlook was officially unveiled by Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, marking a pivotal moment for YOC AG.
- YOC AG plans to achieve revenues between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million for the financial year 2025.
- This represents an increase from approximately EUR 35.0 million in 2024.
- The company expects EBITDA to be between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6.5 million in 2025, up from about EUR 5.2 million in 2024.
- Consolidated net profit for 2025 is projected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million, compared to approximately EUR 3.7 million in 2024.
- The announcement was made on April 2, 2025, in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
- Dirk-Hilmar Kraus from the Management Board is the notifying person for this information.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at YOC is on 28.04.2025.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 16,400EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.
30 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,61 % since publication.
