fast response with integrated heater (FOTO)

Padua, Italy (ots) - Senseca, former Delta OHM, recognized for its expertise in

precision measurement instruments, proudly announces the launch of the LPR10 ,

the newest addition to its PYRAsense family. Designed for excellence in solar

radiation measurement, the LPR10 sets a new standard with advanced features and

robust performance for a variety of applications.



The LPR10 is a fast-response spectrally flat class A pyranometer that adheres to

ISO 9060:2018 standards and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) guidelines.

Equipped with an integrated heater , tilt sensor , and advanced diagnostic

capabilities , this innovative model ensures precise measurements of global

irradiance on flat surfaces, even in challenging environmental conditions.





Key Features:



- Integrated Heater : Heating automatically activated to prevent dew and frost

formation while maintaining uniform temperatures, enabling fast response times

and precision even under extreme weather conditions. The heater can also be

switched off to save power when not required.

- Advanced Diagnostics : Built-in sensors monitor internal temperature,

humidity, and pressure, providing proactive maintenance alerts and ensuring

optimal operating conditions.

- Tilt Sensor and Easy Installation : Includes an integrated bubble level,

adjustable feet, and continuous tilt monitoring for accurate and consistent

positioning during installation.

- Real-Time Monitoring : Fully compatible with DATAsense PC software, enabling

configuration, real-time graphical visualization, and data logging for

post-analysis.

- Flexible Integration : Features RS485 Modbus-RTU output for seamless

integration into existing monitoring systems.



The LPR10 offers unparalleled accuracy with a measuring range of -200 to 4000

W/m² , a resolution of 0.1 W/m² , and a fast response time of less than 0.3

seconds . Built with durability in mind, the IP67-rated device operates reliably

in temperatures from -40°C to +80°C and up to 6000 meters in altitude.



Its compact and robust design is ideal for a wide range of applications,

including environmental studies, meteorology, photovoltaic (PV) system

monitoring and research projects



"We are thrilled to launch the LPR10 , the most advanced model in our

pyranometer series," said Alberto Scarcelli, Product Manager of Senseca

Environmental Business Unit "With its innovative technology and reliable

performance, the LPR10 empowers professionals to achieve accurate and consistent

solar radiation measurements, even in the most challenging environments."



The LPR10 is backed by a 6-year extended warranty, ensuring peace of mind for

users over the long term.



About Senseca



At Senseca we strive towards excellence in connecting the physical and digital

worlds through innovative measurement solutions for a wide range of parameters:

level, flow, pressure, temperature, conductivity, light, wind, humidity, as well

as measurement of meteorological data.



Our products can be found in all major applications related to megatrends, such

as smart factories and cities, renewable energy, agriculture, water management,

healthcare, and pharma. Ready to meet the challenges of the IoT.



In accordance with the highest industry and environmental standards, we

manufacture our products in our state-of-the-art facilities in Germany and

Italy.



Senseca is a team of over 300 dedicated experts united by a passion for

top-notch measurement technology and the belief of making a valuable

contribution to a sustainable world.



Pressekontakt:



Carlotta Casotto

Marketing & Communication

mailto:carlotta.casotto@senseca.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179042/6004093

OTS: Senseca Italy Srl







