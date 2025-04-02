    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht

    Senseca launches most advanced pyranometer yet

    fast response with integrated heater (FOTO)

    Padua, Italy (ots) - Senseca, former Delta OHM, recognized for its expertise in
    precision measurement instruments, proudly announces the launch of the LPR10 ,
    the newest addition to its PYRAsense family. Designed for excellence in solar
    radiation measurement, the LPR10 sets a new standard with advanced features and
    robust performance for a variety of applications.

    The LPR10 is a fast-response spectrally flat class A pyranometer that adheres to
    ISO 9060:2018 standards and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) guidelines.
    Equipped with an integrated heater , tilt sensor , and advanced diagnostic
    capabilities , this innovative model ensures precise measurements of global
    irradiance on flat surfaces, even in challenging environmental conditions.

    Key Features:

    - Integrated Heater : Heating automatically activated to prevent dew and frost
    formation while maintaining uniform temperatures, enabling fast response times
    and precision even under extreme weather conditions. The heater can also be
    switched off to save power when not required.
    - Advanced Diagnostics : Built-in sensors monitor internal temperature,
    humidity, and pressure, providing proactive maintenance alerts and ensuring
    optimal operating conditions.
    - Tilt Sensor and Easy Installation : Includes an integrated bubble level,
    adjustable feet, and continuous tilt monitoring for accurate and consistent
    positioning during installation.
    - Real-Time Monitoring : Fully compatible with DATAsense PC software, enabling
    configuration, real-time graphical visualization, and data logging for
    post-analysis.
    - Flexible Integration : Features RS485 Modbus-RTU output for seamless
    integration into existing monitoring systems.

    The LPR10 offers unparalleled accuracy with a measuring range of -200 to 4000
    W/m² , a resolution of 0.1 W/m² , and a fast response time of less than 0.3
    seconds . Built with durability in mind, the IP67-rated device operates reliably
    in temperatures from -40°C to +80°C and up to 6000 meters in altitude.

    Its compact and robust design is ideal for a wide range of applications,
    including environmental studies, meteorology, photovoltaic (PV) system
    monitoring and research projects

    "We are thrilled to launch the LPR10 , the most advanced model in our
    pyranometer series," said Alberto Scarcelli, Product Manager of Senseca
    Environmental Business Unit "With its innovative technology and reliable
    performance, the LPR10 empowers professionals to achieve accurate and consistent
    solar radiation measurements, even in the most challenging environments."

    The LPR10 is backed by a 6-year extended warranty, ensuring peace of mind for
    users over the long term.

    About Senseca

    At Senseca we strive towards excellence in connecting the physical and digital
    worlds through innovative measurement solutions for a wide range of parameters:
    level, flow, pressure, temperature, conductivity, light, wind, humidity, as well
    as measurement of meteorological data.

    Our products can be found in all major applications related to megatrends, such
    as smart factories and cities, renewable energy, agriculture, water management,
    healthcare, and pharma. Ready to meet the challenges of the IoT.

    In accordance with the highest industry and environmental standards, we
    manufacture our products in our state-of-the-art facilities in Germany and
    Italy.

    Senseca is a team of over 300 dedicated experts united by a passion for
    top-notch measurement technology and the belief of making a valuable
    contribution to a sustainable world.

    Pressekontakt:

    Carlotta Casotto
    Marketing & Communication
    mailto:carlotta.casotto@senseca.com

