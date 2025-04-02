Infosys and Formula E Launch AI-Powered Stats Center to Boost Fan Engagement
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the Stats Center
offers interactive and immersive stories based on driver and team stats across
seasons
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of the Formula E Stats Center, developed in partnership
with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (https://www.fiaformulae.com/en) ,
the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship. The Stats Center is
powered by Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and is set to redefine
fan engagement by delivering advanced, data-driven insights and immersive
experiences.
offers interactive and immersive stories based on driver and team stats across
seasons
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of the Formula E Stats Center, developed in partnership
with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (https://www.fiaformulae.com/en) ,
the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship. The Stats Center is
powered by Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and is set to redefine
fan engagement by delivering advanced, data-driven insights and immersive
experiences.
This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys' three-year
partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center
(https://stats-centre.fiaformulae.com/prod/stats-centre/index.html) will provide
fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their
key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights
platform. It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across
current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts
engaging curated questions. This feature makes complex data easily digestible
and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.
Key features of the Stats Center include:
- Key Stat Cards - These are dynamic key stat cards which adapt based on the
season's timeline - whether during a live race, offseason, or in-season. The
cards not only highlight race stats but also provide fans with an in-depth
understanding of past and upcoming racetracks, inspiring them to follow and
look forward to those track locations.
- Key Insights - Using grounded knowledge bases containing information about all
past seasons, races, drivers etc., to train the AI, it ensures that fans are
given accurate, relevant and engaging content - delivering a richer experience
for Formula E enthusiasts worldwide. The Stats Center generates AI-powered
human-like text summarizations, a shift from the earlier process of manual
editing of race summaries and driver and team performances. Stats can offer
powerful insightful narratives across past 10 seasons.
- AI Companion - A simple interface that engages users and educates them about
various milestones and stats across Formula E season., This new tool enables
fans to prompt unique questions and access key summaries or insights.
Infosys spearheaded the migration of Formula E's central datalake to Google
partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center
(https://stats-centre.fiaformulae.com/prod/stats-centre/index.html) will provide
fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their
key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights
platform. It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across
current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts
engaging curated questions. This feature makes complex data easily digestible
and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.
Key features of the Stats Center include:
- Key Stat Cards - These are dynamic key stat cards which adapt based on the
season's timeline - whether during a live race, offseason, or in-season. The
cards not only highlight race stats but also provide fans with an in-depth
understanding of past and upcoming racetracks, inspiring them to follow and
look forward to those track locations.
- Key Insights - Using grounded knowledge bases containing information about all
past seasons, races, drivers etc., to train the AI, it ensures that fans are
given accurate, relevant and engaging content - delivering a richer experience
for Formula E enthusiasts worldwide. The Stats Center generates AI-powered
human-like text summarizations, a shift from the earlier process of manual
editing of race summaries and driver and team performances. Stats can offer
powerful insightful narratives across past 10 seasons.
- AI Companion - A simple interface that engages users and educates them about
various milestones and stats across Formula E season., This new tool enables
fans to prompt unique questions and access key summaries or insights.
Infosys spearheaded the migration of Formula E's central datalake to Google
Autor folgen