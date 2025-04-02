Infosys and Formula E Launch AI-Powered Stats Center to Boost Fan Engagement

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the Stats Center

offers interactive and immersive stories based on driver and team stats across

seasons



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of the Formula E Stats Center, developed in partnership

with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (https://www.fiaformulae.com/en) ,

the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship. The Stats Center is

powered by Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,

an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and is set to redefine

fan engagement by delivering advanced, data-driven insights and immersive

experiences.







partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center

(https://stats-centre.fiaformulae.com/prod/stats-centre/index.html) will provide

fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their

key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights

platform. It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across

current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts

engaging curated questions. This feature makes complex data easily digestible

and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.



Key features of the Stats Center include:



- Key Stat Cards - These are dynamic key stat cards which adapt based on the

season's timeline - whether during a live race, offseason, or in-season. The

cards not only highlight race stats but also provide fans with an in-depth

understanding of past and upcoming racetracks, inspiring them to follow and

look forward to those track locations.

- Key Insights - Using grounded knowledge bases containing information about all

past seasons, races, drivers etc., to train the AI, it ensures that fans are

given accurate, relevant and engaging content - delivering a richer experience

for Formula E enthusiasts worldwide. The Stats Center generates AI-powered

human-like text summarizations, a shift from the earlier process of manual

editing of race summaries and driver and team performances. Stats can offer

powerful insightful narratives across past 10 seasons.

- AI Companion - A simple interface that engages users and educates them about

various milestones and stats across Formula E season., This new tool enables

fans to prompt unique questions and access key summaries or insights.



