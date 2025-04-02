    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Infosys and Formula E Launch AI-Powered Stats Center to Boost Fan Engagement

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the Stats Center
    offers interactive and immersive stories based on driver and team stats across
    seasons

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
    a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the launch of the Formula E Stats Center, developed in partnership
    with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (https://www.fiaformulae.com/en) ,
    the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship. The Stats Center is
    powered by Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
    an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and is set to redefine
    fan engagement by delivering advanced, data-driven insights and immersive
    experiences.

    This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys' three-year
    partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center
    (https://stats-centre.fiaformulae.com/prod/stats-centre/index.html) will provide
    fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their
    key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights
    platform. It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across
    current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts
    engaging curated questions. This feature makes complex data easily digestible
    and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.

    Key features of the Stats Center include:

    - Key Stat Cards - These are dynamic key stat cards which adapt based on the
    season's timeline - whether during a live race, offseason, or in-season. The
    cards not only highlight race stats but also provide fans with an in-depth
    understanding of past and upcoming racetracks, inspiring them to follow and
    look forward to those track locations.
    - Key Insights - Using grounded knowledge bases containing information about all
    past seasons, races, drivers etc., to train the AI, it ensures that fans are
    given accurate, relevant and engaging content - delivering a richer experience
    for Formula E enthusiasts worldwide. The Stats Center generates AI-powered
    human-like text summarizations, a shift from the earlier process of manual
    editing of race summaries and driver and team performances. Stats can offer
    powerful insightful narratives across past 10 seasons.
    - AI Companion - A simple interface that engages users and educates them about
    various milestones and stats across Formula E season., This new tool enables
    fans to prompt unique questions and access key summaries or insights.

    Infosys spearheaded the migration of Formula E's central datalake to Google
