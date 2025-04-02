    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX ANNOUNCES AS EVER'S FIRST COLLECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE TODAY

    Los Angeles (ots/PRNewswire) - After much anticipation, As ever's first seasonal
    drop will be available today for purchase at AsEver.com.

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is proud to announce that the first collection of
    eight signature products will be available for purchase, beginning today.
    Developed in partnership with Netflix's CPG division, this collection offers a
    glimpse into Meghan's approach to elevated, everyday living and is inspired by
    her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.

    Following the debut of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan", As ever brings to life the
    staples Meghan turns to time and again in her own kitchen and daily life.
    Designed to infuse warmth, beauty, and intention into daily rituals, this
    collection marks the beginning of a brand that will continue to evolve with new
    seasonal offerings inspired by Meghan's personal essence. As ever will release
    new product collections seasonally.

    Available today on AsEver.com , the following products will be available to ship
    nationwide across all 50 states with plans to expand globally:

    - Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging - The heart of the collection, and
    where it all began. This luscious, fruit-forward spread is housed in elegant
    keepsake packaging designed to be repurposed long after the last spoonful.
    SRP: $14 [Raspberry Spread without Keepsake Packaging available soon, SRP: $9]
    - Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea - A modern take on a classic, this bright and warming
    infusion balances zesty flavor with a touch of spicy ginger, creating the
    perfect morning ritual. SRP: $12
    - Herbal Peppermint Tea - A crisp and refreshing blend of pure peppermint, this
    tea offers the perfect moment of peace, whether sipped hot or iced. SRP: $12
    - Herbal Hibiscus Tea - Vibrant and floral, this lively, tangy brew delivers a
    naturally sweet finish, especially delightful with a drizzle of honey. SRP:
    $12
    - Flower Sprinkles - A touch of edible artistry. Elevate any dish with these
    delicate, colorful florals-turning omelettes into masterpieces, salads into
    statements, and mealtime into moments of joy. SRP: $15
    - Crepe Mix - Elegance made effortless. This light, airy mix delivers delicate
    crepes that are as perfect for a solo gourmet indulgence as they are for a
    cozy family breakfast. SRP: $14
    - Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles Included - A flavorful, crumbly
    delight with a whimsical floral twist. Enjoy them as-is, crumble them over ice
    cream, or use them as the perfect base for your favorite spreads. SRP: $14
    - Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb - A luxurious, drizzle-worthy
    indulgence with tasting notes of wildflowers, finished with a stunning wedge
    of honeycomb. Elevate everything from yogurt and tea to roasted salmon and
    charcuterie spreads. Supplies are limited. SRP: $28

    As ever is also pleased to announce the addition of Melissa Kalimov as Chief
    Operating Officer. Melissa brings over 15 years of experience in scaling brands,
    go-to-market execution, and strategic leadership for companies of all stages,
    from multinational corporations like Gap, Inc., to small startups that she has
    co-founded and led.

    About As ever : As ever , a premium lifestyle brand by Meghan, Duchess of
    Sussex, offers beautifully crafted products designed to elevate everyday
    moments. Available exclusively on AsEver.com , As ever is available for purchase
    nationwide across all 50 states. With a dedication to timeless design and
    curated craftsmanship, the brand will continue to expand seasonally, introducing
    new products that encourage a joyful and intentional way of living.

    Contact:

    As ever,
    Press@AsEver.com

