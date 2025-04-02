Financial Year 2024
Weleda Achieves Record Turnover and Significantly Improves Profitability (FOTO)
Arlesheim/Schwäbisch Gmünd (ots) -
- Turnover increased by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million.
- Operating profit (EBIT excluding special effects) more than doubled from EUR
13.4 million to EUR 28.3 million .
- Both business units - Natural Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals - delivered strong
growth worldwide.
- Strategic growth drivers: internationalisation, digitalisation, innovation,
and premiumisation.
- CEO Tina Müller: "2024 was a year of renewal for Weleda - and a very strong
year for us economically. Our strategy of growth with responsibility is
working."
- CEO Tina Müller: "We have once again started the new financial year with
strong momentum. We will continue our sustainable growth path with many
innovations."
Weleda AG, the global market leader in certified natural cosmetics and
anthroposophic medicines, can look back on a very successful 2024 financial
year. Turnover rose by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million (previous year: EUR 421.2
million) - the highest in the company's history. At the same time, Weleda
significantly improved profitability, more than doubling its operating profit
(EBIT excluding special effects) to EUR 28.3 million (previous year: EUR 13.4
million).
