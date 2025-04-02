    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht

    Financial Year 2024

    Weleda Achieves Record Turnover and Significantly Improves Profitability (FOTO)

    Arlesheim/Schwäbisch Gmünd (ots) -

    - Turnover increased by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million.
    - Operating profit (EBIT excluding special effects) more than doubled from EUR
    13.4 million to EUR 28.3 million .
    - Both business units - Natural Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals - delivered strong
    growth worldwide.
    - Strategic growth drivers: internationalisation, digitalisation, innovation,
    and premiumisation.
    - CEO Tina Müller: "2024 was a year of renewal for Weleda - and a very strong
    year for us economically. Our strategy of growth with responsibility is
    working."
    - CEO Tina Müller: "We have once again started the new financial year with
    strong momentum. We will continue our sustainable growth path with many
    innovations."

    Weleda AG, the global market leader in certified natural cosmetics and
    anthroposophic medicines, can look back on a very successful 2024 financial
    year. Turnover rose by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million (previous year: EUR 421.2
    million) - the highest in the company's history. At the same time, Weleda
    significantly improved profitability, more than doubling its operating profit
    (EBIT excluding special effects) to EUR 28.3 million (previous year: EUR 13.4
    million).

    Both business units and all regions worldwide contributed to dynamic growth. In
    Natural Cosmetics, sales rose by 8.2% to EUR 367.9 million (previous year: EUR
    340.1 million), while the Pharmaceuticals unit increased sales by 8.7% to EUR
    88.3 million (previous year: EUR 81.2 million). "2024 was a year of renewal for
    Weleda - and a very strong year for us economically. Our positive performance
    shows that our strategy of growth with responsibility is working," says Tina
    Müller, CEO of Weleda AG. "We have taken the right steps to further strengthen
    our competitiveness and resilience. Our focus on the four strategic growth
    driversof innovation, premiumisation, digitalisation, and internationalisation
    is proving effective."

    International expansion - core D-A-CH region shows strong recovery

    In 2024, Weleda continued to expand its international business, achieving
    double-digit sales growth in major markets such as Asia and the USA, as well as
    in Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and the Benelux countries. The company also
    returned to a clear growth trajectory in its core D-A-CH region after several
    challenging years. In Germany - the company's largest single market - sales rose
    by 6.2%. In Switzerland, turnover increased by 7.4%. This positive development
    in the D-A-CH region was supported by the successful launch of new webshops in
    both countries in spring 2024.

    Weleda demonstrated strong innovative capacity in 2024. New products such as the
