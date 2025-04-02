Weleda Achieves Record Turnover and Significantly Improves Profitability (FOTO)

Arlesheim/Schwäbisch Gmünd (ots) -



- Turnover increased by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million.

- Operating profit (EBIT excluding special effects) more than doubled from EUR

13.4 million to EUR 28.3 million .

- Both business units - Natural Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals - delivered strong

growth worldwide.

- Strategic growth drivers: internationalisation, digitalisation, innovation,

and premiumisation.

- CEO Tina Müller: "2024 was a year of renewal for Weleda - and a very strong

year for us economically. Our strategy of growth with responsibility is

working."

- CEO Tina Müller: "We have once again started the new financial year with

strong momentum. We will continue our sustainable growth path with many

innovations."



Weleda AG, the global market leader in certified natural cosmetics and

anthroposophic medicines, can look back on a very successful 2024 financial

year. Turnover rose by 8.3% to EUR 456.2 million (previous year: EUR 421.2

million) - the highest in the company's history. At the same time, Weleda

significantly improved profitability, more than doubling its operating profit

(EBIT excluding special effects) to EUR 28.3 million (previous year: EUR 13.4

million).







Natural Cosmetics, sales rose by 8.2% to EUR 367.9 million (previous year: EUR

340.1 million), while the Pharmaceuticals unit increased sales by 8.7% to EUR

88.3 million (previous year: EUR 81.2 million). "2024 was a year of renewal for

Weleda - and a very strong year for us economically. Our positive performance

shows that our strategy of growth with responsibility is working," says Tina

Müller, CEO of Weleda AG. "We have taken the right steps to further strengthen

our competitiveness and resilience. Our focus on the four strategic growth

driversof innovation, premiumisation, digitalisation, and internationalisation

is proving effective."



International expansion - core D-A-CH region shows strong recovery



In 2024, Weleda continued to expand its international business, achieving

double-digit sales growth in major markets such as Asia and the USA, as well as

in Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and the Benelux countries. The company also

returned to a clear growth trajectory in its core D-A-CH region after several

challenging years. In Germany - the company's largest single market - sales rose

by 6.2%. In Switzerland, turnover increased by 7.4%. This positive development

in the D-A-CH region was supported by the successful launch of new webshops in

both countries in spring 2024.



Weleda demonstrated strong innovative capacity in 2024. New products such as the Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





