Isabel Tufet Bayona Joins GRENKE as New COO

Isabel Tufet Bayona has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of grenke AG, effective September 1, 2025.

She will succeed Isabel Rösler, who left the company on December 31, 2024.

Tufet Bayona's responsibilities will include overseeing the back office, credit center, risk control, compliance, anti-money laundering, information security, data protection, and human resources.

She is a recognized expert in compliance, transformation, and digitalization, with previous roles at Santander Consumer Bank AG, Allianz Global Investors AG, Cominvest Asset Management GmbH, and DASGIP AG.

Jens Rönnberg, Chair of the Supervisory Board, and Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke, both expressed confidence in her ability to contribute to the company's growth and digital transformation.

grenke AG is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies, operating in over 30 countries with approximately 2,200 employees, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at GRENKE is on 07.05.2025.

