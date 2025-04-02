Isabel Tufet Bayona Joins GRENKE as New COO
Isabel Tufet Bayona takes the helm as COO at grenke AG, ready to drive digital transformation and growth from September 2025, succeeding Isabel Rösler.
Foto: GRENKE AG
- Isabel Tufet Bayona has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of grenke AG, effective September 1, 2025.
- She will succeed Isabel Rösler, who left the company on December 31, 2024.
- Tufet Bayona's responsibilities will include overseeing the back office, credit center, risk control, compliance, anti-money laundering, information security, data protection, and human resources.
- She is a recognized expert in compliance, transformation, and digitalization, with previous roles at Santander Consumer Bank AG, Allianz Global Investors AG, Cominvest Asset Management GmbH, and DASGIP AG.
- Jens Rönnberg, Chair of the Supervisory Board, and Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke, both expressed confidence in her ability to contribute to the company's growth and digital transformation.
- grenke AG is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies, operating in over 30 countries with approximately 2,200 employees, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at GRENKE is on 07.05.2025.
The price of GRENKE at the time of the news was 13,540EUR and was down -2,24 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.187,79PKT (-1,29 %).
-1,45 %
-3,33 %
-20,37 %
-10,77 %
-42,60 %
-46,50 %
-72,34 %
-61,00 %
-28,21 %
ISIN:DE000A161N30WKN:A161N3
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte