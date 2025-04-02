LION E-Mobility Kicks Off 2025 Strong Amid 2024 Market Challenges
LION E-Mobility AG has charged into the future, closing 2024 with strategic successes and gearing up for a promising 2025.
- LION E-Mobility AG closed the 2024 financial year with revenue of EUR 16.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR -4.2 million, but achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million in Q4 2024.
- The company successfully restructured in 2024, reducing its balance sheet total from EUR 69.3 million to EUR 30.6 million by cutting inventories and repaying liabilities.
- Significant operational recovery was seen in Q1 2025, with revenue reaching approximately EUR 6.4 million and a positive EBITDA, compared to EUR 1.2 million and EUR -2.6 million respectively in Q1 2024.
- For 2025, LION E-Mobility AG expects sales of EUR 28 to 35 million and a positive EBITDA, focusing on strategic growth and immersion technology for fast charging in the e-mobility sector.
- A major milestone in 2024 was the successful testing of LION’s 400-volt LION LIGHT battery by a premium OEM, leading to participation in the final phase of pre-series development.
- LION E-Mobility AG expanded its product portfolio in 2024 and Q1 2025, particularly in the NMC+ area for next-generation high-performance applications, and announced a partnership with Hofer Powertrain Group in March 2025.
