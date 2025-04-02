iBoxx GBP 7-10: Promises of Gains Tomorrow, But Not Today
Apax Global Alpha navigates short-term challenges with resilience, showing strong long-term growth potential and promising future prospects.
- Apax Global Alpha (APAX) reported a below-average total NAV return of 0.8% for 2024, with a constant currency return of -3.0%.
- The five-year total NAV CAGR return stands at 8.3%, indicating stronger long-term performance despite recent challenges.
- Issues in the healthcare sector and a specific portfolio company negatively impacted NAV growth, despite strong average EBITDA growth among investee companies.
- Investee companies achieved mid-teens EBITDA growth, suggesting potential for future profitability.
- The stock of exit-able businesses is increasing, indicating potential for exit uplifts amid rising demand.
- Long-term returns are expected to improve with accelerating new investments.
