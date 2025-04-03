25 0 Kommentare Jungfrau Railway Group Celebrates a Thriving 2024!

In a year marked by impressive achievements, the Jungfrau Railway Group celebrated a triumphant 2024. With a transport income of CHF 205.1 million and a profit of CHF 76.5 million, the company reached its second-highest profit milestone. The Board of Directors proposed a 15.4% dividend increase, raising it to CHF 7.50 per share. Despite a 15.6% rise in operating expenses due to higher electricity costs, operating income grew by 6.0%. The Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe segment attracted over 1 million visitors, while Experience Mountains saw significant sales growth. Winter Sports achieved remarkable transport income despite disruptions from Foehn storms. The company reported an operating cash flow of CHF 129.0 million, investing CHF 46.0 million in property and equipment.

