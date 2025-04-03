Aperam's Q1 2025: Market & Financial Insights Unveiled

Aperam's Q1 2025 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than Q4 2024, projected at EUR87m, due to pricing pressure and seasonal factors.

The company anticipates higher net financial debt due to the acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and increased working capital, leading to negative free cash flow in Q1 2025.

European market conditions show seasonally higher shipments but overall depressed demand, while Brazil experiences a seasonal trough in shipments.

Pricing pressure in Europe remains high, with realized prices declining compared to Q4, despite improved sentiment from recent political initiatives.

Full consolidation of Universal Stainless began on January 23, 2025, with Q1 performance impacted by supply chain issues in the aerospace sector.

Aperam is on track to achieve target gains of EUR75m in 2025 as part of its Leadership Journey Phase 5.

