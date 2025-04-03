Multitude AG Unveils 2024 Growth & Profit Surge!
In a remarkable financial stride, the company has achieved significant growth across multiple metrics. Group revenue surged by 14.4% to EUR 263.7 million, while EBIT impressively climbed by 48.5%. Net profit rose by 23.1%, and EPS saw a 29.0% increase, reflecting robust financial health. Strategically, Multitude AG expanded its stake in Lea Bank AB to 20.9%, securing its position as the largest shareholder. The completion of two share buyback programs and a proposed dividend of EUR 0.44 per share further underline the company's commitment to shareholder value. Looking ahead, the company remains confident, reaffirming its net profit guidance for the coming years.
- Group revenue increased by 14.4% to EUR 263.7 million in 2024.
- EBIT rose by 48.5% to EUR 67.6 million, achieving the guidance.
- Net profit increased by 23.1% to EUR 20.2 million, with EPS up by 29.0% to EUR 0.66.
- Multitude AG increased its holding in Lea Bank AB to 20.9%, becoming the largest shareholder.
- Two share buyback programmes were completed, and a dividend proposal of EUR 0.44 per share was made.
- The company confirmed its net profit guidance of EUR 23.0 million for 2025 and EUR 30.0 million for 2026.
The next important date, Multitude AG: Preliminary Results 2024, at Multitude is on 03.04.2025.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.