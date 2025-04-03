89 0 Kommentare Multitude AG Unveils 2024 Growth & Profit Surge!

In a remarkable financial stride, the company has achieved significant growth across multiple metrics. Group revenue surged by 14.4% to EUR 263.7 million, while EBIT impressively climbed by 48.5%. Net profit rose by 23.1%, and EPS saw a 29.0% increase, reflecting robust financial health. Strategically, Multitude AG expanded its stake in Lea Bank AB to 20.9%, securing its position as the largest shareholder. The completion of two share buyback programs and a proposed dividend of EUR 0.44 per share further underline the company's commitment to shareholder value. Looking ahead, the company remains confident, reaffirming its net profit guidance for the coming years.

