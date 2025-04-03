Lonza Unveils 2025 AGM Invite & 2024 Sustainability Reports
Join us in Basel for Lonza's 2025 AGM, where leadership, financial strategies, and sustainability initiatives take center stage.
- The 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Lonza Group AG will take place on 9 May 2025 at the Congress Center in Basel, Switzerland.
- Jean-Marc Huët is proposed for re-election as Chair of the Board of Directors, with all current Board Members standing for re-election except Olivier Verscheure.
- Three new candidates, Juan Andres, Eric Drapé, and David Meline, are proposed for election as new Board members.
- The proposed dividend is maintained at CHF 4.00 per share, with 50% paid out of the capital contribution reserve, free from Swiss withholding tax.
- Lonza published its 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports, with the Sustainability Report prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.
- Lonza generated sales of CHF 6.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 08.05.2025.
