AEVIS VICTORIA SA Releases 2024 Annual Report
AEVIS VICTORIA SA's financial turnaround in 2024 marks a pivotal moment in its corporate journey. With a remarkable net profit of CHF 26.5 million and soaring revenues, the company has rebounded from last year's losses. The Swiss Medical Network and hospitality segments have driven this success, with promising expansions on the horizon.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported a statutory net profit of CHF 26.5 million for 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of CHF 8.8 million in 2023.
- Total consolidated revenue reached CHF 1,057.2 million in 2024, up from CHF 953.0 million in 2023, with an EBITDAR margin of 18.5%.
- Swiss Medical Network, 76.3% owned by AEVIS, generated net revenue of CHF 684.9 million in 2024, with strong growth expected from new integrations in 2025.
- The hospitality segment saw revenue growth of 10.5%, while Swiss Hotel Properties AG increased its portfolio value to CHF 881.2 million.
- Infracore SA recorded rental income of CHF 60.5 million and an exceptional EBITDA margin of 90.4%, with plans for new developments worth approximately CHF 100 million in 2025.
- AEVIS will not propose a dividend for the financial year 2024, prioritizing deleveraging and cash flow generation, with plans to resume dividends in 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 03.04.2025.
ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
