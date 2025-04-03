57 0 Kommentare Europe's Rising Trends: Why Investors Are Taking Notice Now

European equities are on the rise, driven by favorable valuations and economic optimism. A notable valuation gap sees US stocks at a premium, highlighting Europe's investment allure. With Europe's economy stabilizing and the US facing fiscal uncertainties, the investment landscape is shifting. European equities remain resilient, as many firms have adapted to mitigate tariff impacts. The Bellevue Fund capitalizes on Europe's small and mid-cap potential, blending growth with value.

European equities are gaining momentum due to attractive valuations, positive economic news, and increased infrastructure and defense spending.

There has been a significant valuation divergence between US and European equities, with US stocks trading at premiums of up to 60% compared to European counterparts.

European small caps are trading at historically low valuations, with a 12M forward P/E of 12.6x, compared to 14.5x for European large caps and 19.4x for US small caps.

Europe's economy is stabilizing, with the ECB expected to lower interest rates, while the US economy faces uncertainty due to government spending changes and tariff policies.

The impact of potential US tariffs on European equities is less significant than feared, as many European companies have shifted production to the US or are involved in services not affected by tariffs.

The Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small (Lux) Fund focuses on a mix of growth and value stocks, with examples like Metso and Invisio, highlighting opportunities in European small and mid caps.





