Partners Group Backs Spain's Top Organic Waste Leader in New Fund
Partners Group's EUR 120 million investment in Gestcompost marks a pivotal step in Spain's organic waste management, promising growth through strategic board involvement and expanding biomethane capabilities.
- Partners Group will invest over EUR 120 million in Gestcompost, the largest organic waste manager in Spain, through a continuation fund.
- Partners Group will take two seats on Gestcompost’s board and Alejandro Lafarga will join as Vice Chairman.
- Gestcompost benefits from thematic tailwinds such as the growing role of biomethane in the energy transition and higher landfill costs.
- Gestcompost has expanded its capabilities in biogas and biomethane production, with three operational sites processing 1.2 million tons of waste annually.
- Partners Group aims to support Gestcompost's growth by increasing waste volumes, acquiring new biomethane plants, and introducing operational efficiencies.
- Partners Group's Infrastructure Partnership Investments business has closed 58 secondaries investments globally since 2006, with USD 27 billion in assets under management.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 21.05.2025.
