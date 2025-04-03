Aurubis AG: Essential Metals Highlighted at AGM
Aurubis AG is steering Europe's economic future with strategic investments and innovative recycling solutions, underscoring its pivotal role in technological advancement and sustainability.
- Aurubis AG emphasized its crucial role in the European economy, highlighting its metals' importance in future technologies and their contribution to Europe's independence and stability.
- Over 60% of the €1.7 billion investment for growth projects has been implemented, aiming to generate an additional €260 million in EBITDA annually.
- Aurubis expanded its metal recycling capabilities with new facilities in Belgium, enhancing efficiency and sustainability in recycling processes.
- The company is advancing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, including expanding Industrial Heat and installing hydrogen-ready anode furnaces in Hamburg.
- Aurubis is establishing its first multimetal recycling plant in the US, Aurubis Richmond, to process up to 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials.
- Shareholders approved a 7% higher dividend of €1.50 per share, reflecting the company's success and expected operating earnings before taxes of €300 to 400 million for the 2024/25 fiscal year.
