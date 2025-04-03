Aurubis AG: Essential Metals Highlighted at AGM

Aurubis AG emphasized its crucial role in the European economy, highlighting its metals' importance in future technologies and their contribution to Europe's independence and stability.

Over 60% of the €1.7 billion investment for growth projects has been implemented, aiming to generate an additional €260 million in EBITDA annually.

Aurubis expanded its metal recycling capabilities with new facilities in Belgium, enhancing efficiency and sustainability in recycling processes.

The company is advancing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, including expanding Industrial Heat and installing hydrogen-ready anode furnaces in Hamburg.

Aurubis is establishing its first multimetal recycling plant in the US, Aurubis Richmond, to process up to 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials.

Shareholders approved a 7% higher dividend of €1.50 per share, reflecting the company's success and expected operating earnings before taxes of €300 to 400 million for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Aurubis is on 03.04.2025.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 82,90EUR and was down -2,18 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 82,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,42 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.917,57PKT (-2,34 %).





