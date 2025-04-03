New distinction as TOP tour operator / Recertification just in time for the 15th company anniversary (FOTO)
Towcester (ots) - RSD Travel Ltd. and RSD Reise Service Deutschland GmbH both
belong to one of the largest cultural tour organisers in Europe, the RSD Group.
RSD Reise Service Deutschland was once again awarded as a "TOP Tour Operator" at
this year's ITB. This underscores the operator's consistently above-average
touristic and economic performance, fittingly marking the company's 15th
anniversary, which was examined in two independent procedures and ultimately
successfully sealed with the "TOP Tour Operator" certificate.
The touristic component was assessed by the experts of tourVERS GmbH. TourVERS
is one of the leading providers of the legally required customer money
protection and can therefore draw on a comprehensive overview of the tour
operator market and is familiar with its particularities. The examination of the
economic component was carried out by the specialists of the renowned auditing
firm RINKE TREUHAND. For this purpose, RSD Germany Managing Director Horst
Zsifkovits provided extensive annual financial statements, which were analyzed
and evaluated by RINKE TREUHAND in terms of creditworthiness using criteria
specifically tailored to the travel industry.
"RSD has succeeded for the second time in a row in impressing in both test
sections and receiving the "TOP Tour Operator" certificate. We congratulate Mr.
Zsifkovits and his entire team for this outstanding achievement," says tourVERS
Managing Director Michael Wäldle.
"The renewed award as a TOP tour operator makes us particularly proud."
commented RSD Germany Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits.
The certificate is awarded exclusively to organizers with above-average tourism
and economic performance. Any tour operator can get certified, regardless of
whether they are a customer of tourVERS GmbH. In addition to a certificate and
the certificate logo, the TOP tour operators always receive a comprehensive
report.
