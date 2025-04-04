PIERER Mobility Faces Capital Crisis: Bold Measures Ahead!

PIERER Mobility AG is facing a significant loss of half its share capital due to a negative financial result for the 2024 fiscal year.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for April 25, 2025, to address the loss of share capital as mandated by legal requirements.

The company plans to propose capital measures at the EGM, including a cash capital increase of up to €150 million at an issue price of €7.50 per share.

A second capital increase in kind of €200 million is also planned, which will be available only to the main shareholder, Pierer Bajaj AG, after the completion of restructuring proceedings.

If both capital increases are fully subscribed, the share capital of PIERER Mobility AG could increase by a factor of approximately 2.4.

The loans to be contributed as part of the capital increase in kind total €200 million, provided by Bajaj Auto, with specific termination rights if the capital increase is not executed as planned.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 17,850EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.






