Redcare Pharmacy Soars: 28% Sales Surge & 191% Rx Boost in Q1!

Redcare Pharmacy reported a 28% fully-organic sales growth in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 717 million.

Rx sales in Germany increased by 191% to EUR 108 million.

Non-Rx sales rose by 20% to EUR 484 million.

The active customer base grew by 0.6 million in Q1, totaling 13.1 million, which is 1.9 million higher than the previous year.

Sales in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) increased by 28.4% to EUR 582 million.

Sales in the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, Netherlands) grew by 26.3% to EUR 135 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 125,75EUR and was up +1,99 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.821,41PKT (-2,68 %).





