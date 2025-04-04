Redcare Pharmacy Soars: 28% Sales Surge & 191% Rx Boost in Q1!
Redcare Pharmacy is making waves in the pharmaceutical industry with its impressive Q1 2025 performance. Achieving a remarkable 28% organic sales growth, the company reached EUR 717 million. Notably, Rx sales in Germany soared by 191%, while non-Rx sales climbed by 20%. With an expanding customer base and robust growth in the DACH and International segments, Redcare is on a promising trajectory.
Foto: jarmoluk - unsplash
- Redcare Pharmacy reported a 28% fully-organic sales growth in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 717 million.
- Rx sales in Germany increased by 191% to EUR 108 million.
- Non-Rx sales rose by 20% to EUR 484 million.
- The active customer base grew by 0.6 million in Q1, totaling 13.1 million, which is 1.9 million higher than the previous year.
- Sales in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) increased by 28.4% to EUR 582 million.
- Sales in the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, Netherlands) grew by 26.3% to EUR 135 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 17.04.2025.
The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 125,75EUR and was up +1,99 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.821,41PKT (-2,68 %).
+1,74 %
-2,76 %
+0,20 %
-3,29 %
-17,08 %
+48,63 %
+98,87 %
+318,17 %
ISIN:NL0012044747WKN:A2AR94
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte