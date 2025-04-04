The Platform Group Welcomes Marcus Vitt to Boost Growth Strategy

Marcus Vitt, a capital markets expert, joins the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG to drive long-term growth strategy.

Laura Vogelsang leaves the Board of Directors and joins the Advisory Board, having successfully integrated fashionette into the company.

Marcus Vitt will work alongside CEO Dr. Dominik Benner to manage and develop the company strategically.

Marcus Vitt has over 20 years of experience at Donner & Reuschel Bank, where he significantly increased the bank's assets and income.

The Platform Group AG operates in 25 industries with platform solutions, serving both B2B and B2C customers, and achieved sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, has 18 locations across Europe, and is listed on several stock exchanges.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,0400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,0200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.





