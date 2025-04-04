Join Commerzbank's AGM: Shape the Future on May 15, 2025!

Commerzbank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for May 15, 2025, at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden.

A dividend proposal of €0.65 per share, totaling approximately €733 million, will be discussed, alongside share buybacks amounting to €1 billion.

The AGM will feature live broadcasts of speeches from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jens Weidmann, and CEO, Bettina Orlopp, starting at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

New remuneration systems for the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board members will be proposed, effective January 1, 2026.

Two current Supervisory Board members will resign, with proposals to elect Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter and Michael Gorriz as their successors.

Shareholders must register by May 8, 2025, to participate in the AGM and prove shareholding as of April 23, 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q1 2025" to English is "Result Q1 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 09.05.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 20,360EUR and was down -4,79 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,180EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,88 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 20.810,50PKT (-3,74 %).





