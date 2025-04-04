Join Commerzbank's AGM: Shape the Future on May 15, 2025!
Commerzbank's AGM on May 15, 2025, in Wiesbaden, will be a landmark event, featuring crucial financial decisions and leadership discussions. Don't miss the live speeches and register by May 8 to join.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for May 15, 2025, at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden.
- A dividend proposal of €0.65 per share, totaling approximately €733 million, will be discussed, alongside share buybacks amounting to €1 billion.
- The AGM will feature live broadcasts of speeches from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jens Weidmann, and CEO, Bettina Orlopp, starting at 10:00 a.m. CEST.
- New remuneration systems for the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board members will be proposed, effective January 1, 2026.
- Two current Supervisory Board members will resign, with proposals to elect Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter and Michael Gorriz as their successors.
- Shareholders must register by May 8, 2025, to participate in the AGM and prove shareholding as of April 23, 2025.
The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q1 2025" to English is "Result Q1 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 09.05.2025.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 20,360EUR and was down -4,79 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,180EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,88 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 20.810,50PKT (-3,74 %).
-5,49 %
-11,58 %
-4,88 %
+27,13 %
+50,69 %
+179,28 %
+516,90 %
+52,69 %
-78,12 %
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte