Sartorius Vz. Expands with MatTek Acquisition from BICO AB

Sartorius AG is set to acquire MatTek Corp, including Visikol Inc, from BICO Group AB for approximately 80 million US dollars.

The acquisition aims to enhance Sartorius' cell culture portfolio with advanced 3D microtissue models and primary cells.

MatTek's products are compatible with Sartorius' existing cell analysis instruments, reagents, and AI models, facilitating faster drug development.

Founded in 1985, MatTek employs over 80 people and generated sales revenue exceeding 20 million US dollars in 2024.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

Sartorius, based in Göttingen, Germany, is a major player in life sciences research and biopharmaceuticals, with around 13,500 employees globally.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Sartorius Vz. is on 16.04.2025.

