Sartorius Vz. Expands with MatTek Acquisition from BICO AB
Sartorius AG is poised to expand its horizons with the strategic acquisition of MatTek Corp and Visikol Inc. This move promises to bolster Sartorius' cell culture offerings with cutting-edge 3D microtissue models. MatTek's innovative products seamlessly integrate with Sartorius' existing technologies, accelerating drug development. Founded in 1985, MatTek boasts a strong track record, and the deal, valued at $80 million, awaits regulatory approval. With a global workforce of 13,500, Sartorius continues to lead in life sciences and biopharmaceuticals.
- Sartorius AG is set to acquire MatTek Corp, including Visikol Inc, from BICO Group AB for approximately 80 million US dollars.
- The acquisition aims to enhance Sartorius' cell culture portfolio with advanced 3D microtissue models and primary cells.
- MatTek's products are compatible with Sartorius' existing cell analysis instruments, reagents, and AI models, facilitating faster drug development.
- Founded in 1985, MatTek employs over 80 people and generated sales revenue exceeding 20 million US dollars in 2024.
- The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.
- Sartorius, based in Göttingen, Germany, is a major player in life sciences research and biopharmaceuticals, with around 13,500 employees globally.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Sartorius Vz. is on 16.04.2025.
The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 187,80EUR and was down -6,05 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 187,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 20.584,50PKT (-4,79 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.