Munich Electrification joins EES EUROPE 2025 (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - Munich Electrification is excited to announce its first

participation in EES EUROPE 2025 (https://www.ees-europe.com/exhibitorlist/munic

h-electrification-gmbh?ref=m5f5b371a5a11197a051d4af4-t1743759299-c4ed40a20) at

the smarter E Europe in Munich - Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for

the energy industry. At this exhibition, the company will showcase its

cutting-edge Battery Management Solutions designed for Energy Storage Systems up

to 1500V, offering partners, customers, and industry experts a unique

opportunity to explore innovative solutions that streamline energy storage,

optimize performance, and ensure unwavering reliability.



CHALLENGES





The successful implementation of utility-scale energy storage hinges onovercoming key challenges, primarily concerning safety and reliability. Ensuringoverall system robustness, implementing rigorous safety protocols, cybersecurity, and deploying advanced thermal management are paramount to preventcritical risks.Beyond fundamental safety, achieving precise State of Charge, State of Power andState of Health measurements are essential for optimizing system performance andensuring a dependable energy supply. These operational requirements must be metwithin the context of a rapidly expanding market. The swift evolution of batterytechnologies and regulatory standards creates a complex environment, challengingcompanies to innovate quickly while maintaining the highest levels of safety andperformance.Finally, geopolitical factors introduce additional uncertainty, highlighting theneed for flexible and independent solutions.DISCOVER ENERGY STORAGE MANAGEMENT THAT IS...- Reliable: State-Of-Charge You Can Count On.- Safe: Being Safe Means Being Secure.- Proven: Automotive Legacy, Unmatched Expertise.- Available: Your All-In-One Platform for Seamless Energy Solutions.- Sustainable: Powering the Future for Clean Energy Storage Technologies.- in a nutshell: Munich Electrification.PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTSSBSS - SMART BATTERY SENSOR STATIONARY FOR 1500VMunich Electrification presents a comprehensive battery management system (BMS)tailored for utility-scale energy storage systems (ESS). We have developed theSBS and CMB technologies specifically for ESS applications.Key features include:- Designed for 1500 V BESS utility-scale applications- Advanced battery management algorithms that ensure optimal energy efficiencyand minimize downtime- Optimized SoC, SoH, and balancing algorithms for energy storage applications- Safety functions compliant up to ASIL D (ISO 26262), PL c (ISO 13849) and