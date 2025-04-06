Munich Electrification joins EES EUROPE 2025 (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - Munich Electrification is excited to announce its first
participation in EES EUROPE 2025 (https://www.ees-europe.com/exhibitorlist/munic
h-electrification-gmbh?ref=m5f5b371a5a11197a051d4af4-t1743759299-c4ed40a20) at
the smarter E Europe in Munich - Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for
the energy industry. At this exhibition, the company will showcase its
cutting-edge Battery Management Solutions designed for Energy Storage Systems up
to 1500V, offering partners, customers, and industry experts a unique
opportunity to explore innovative solutions that streamline energy storage,
optimize performance, and ensure unwavering reliability.
CHALLENGES
CHALLENGES
The successful implementation of utility-scale energy storage hinges on
overcoming key challenges, primarily concerning safety and reliability. Ensuring
overall system robustness, implementing rigorous safety protocols, cyber
security, and deploying advanced thermal management are paramount to prevent
critical risks.
Beyond fundamental safety, achieving precise State of Charge, State of Power and
State of Health measurements are essential for optimizing system performance and
ensuring a dependable energy supply. These operational requirements must be met
within the context of a rapidly expanding market. The swift evolution of battery
technologies and regulatory standards creates a complex environment, challenging
companies to innovate quickly while maintaining the highest levels of safety and
performance.
Finally, geopolitical factors introduce additional uncertainty, highlighting the
need for flexible and independent solutions.
DISCOVER ENERGY STORAGE MANAGEMENT THAT IS...
- Reliable: State-Of-Charge You Can Count On.
- Safe: Being Safe Means Being Secure.
- Proven: Automotive Legacy, Unmatched Expertise.
- Available: Your All-In-One Platform for Seamless Energy Solutions.
- Sustainable: Powering the Future for Clean Energy Storage Technologies.
- in a nutshell: Munich Electrification.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
SBSS - SMART BATTERY SENSOR STATIONARY FOR 1500V
Munich Electrification presents a comprehensive battery management system (BMS)
tailored for utility-scale energy storage systems (ESS). We have developed the
SBS and CMB technologies specifically for ESS applications.
Key features include:
- Designed for 1500 V BESS utility-scale applications
- Advanced battery management algorithms that ensure optimal energy efficiency
and minimize downtime
- Optimized SoC, SoH, and balancing algorithms for energy storage applications
- Safety functions compliant up to ASIL D (ISO 26262), PL c (ISO 13849) and
