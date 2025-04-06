DEUTZ's Bold Move: Acquiring UMS to Electrify the Future
DEUTZ Group is acquiring UMS Holding B.V., enhancing its electrification prowess and unlocking new growth avenues in a key market.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ Group has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of UMS Holding B.V., a developer of electrification solutions based in the Netherlands.
- UMS specializes in electrification solutions for off-highway vehicles and is positioned as an advanced start-up technology company.
- The acquisition is expected to open up significant growth opportunities for DEUTZ in a strategically important market.
- UMS has an order backlog and letters of intent worth high double-digit millions of euros from leading international OEM customers.
- The acquisition will be financed through DEUTZ's cash and existing credit facilities, with the purchase price undisclosed.
- The closing of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to occur in the first half of 2025.
