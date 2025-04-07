JML Finance LU 7,00%: Julius Meinl Living's 2024 Accounts Revealed
Julius Meinl Living PLC is redefining luxury hospitality in Europe, showcasing remarkable financial growth and strategic expansion with its 'The Julius' hotel brand.
- Julius Meinl Living PLC focuses on acquiring prime real estate in major European cities for development into high-rated hotel properties, primarily apartments.
- In 2024, the company reported a revenue of €13.6m, operating EBITDA of €3.0m, and a profit for the year of €4.9m, reflecting significant financial growth compared to 2023.
- The flagship property, "The Julius Prague," generated €12.2m in revenue and achieved a hotel EBITDA margin of 52%, while maintaining a high guest rating on Booking.com.
- Julius Meinl Living acquired the Hotel Ambasador in Bucharest, planning to reopen it as "The Julius Bucharest" in 2027 after extensive refurbishment.
- The company successfully raised €12.0m in new equity and refinanced debts, strengthening its financial position with no significant debt repayments until 2029.
- Julius Meinl Living is expanding its portfolio of "The Julius" branded hotels and is negotiating additional property acquisitions across Europe.
