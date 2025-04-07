    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Immunity Pharma Presents New Data Supporting the Efficacy of IPL344 in ALS

    Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Results from phase 2a trial in ALS patients were published in Muscle and
    Nerve.
    - Statistically significant 58% to 64% slower ALSFRS-R progression rate in
    IPL344-treated patients compared to the matched PRO-ACT records.
    - NfL was reduced by 27% for patients treated for at least two months.
    - Unadjusted median survival for participants in the IPL344 group was 43.4
    months compared with 19.1 months in the historical control group.
    - IPL344 was safe and well-tolerated.

    The results of a phase-2a clinical trial of IPL344 were published in Muscle and
    Nerve , the leading American scientific journal specializing in ALS and
    neuromuscular diseases.

    Slower ALSFRS-R Progression Following Treatment

    The nine study participants were treated for varying durations, averaging 11
    months per participant, including one individual treated under a compassionate
    use protocol with comparable dose ranges. Multiple statistical methods were
    applied to assess the results of this study, primarily through comparison with
    PRO-ACT, the largest ALS clinical trials dataset available.

    ALSFRS-R progression rate was reduced by 58% (median, P=0.04) between each
    participant and their individually matched PRO-ACT control group (116
    participants in a group on average). Adjustment for disease stage and
    rate-indicating covariates indicated a 64% slower ALSFRS-R progression (p =
    0.034). All participants except one-who was treated for less than two
    months-exhibited slower disease progression than their matched controls, with 7
    of the 9 progressing at least 40% slower.

    NfL Reduction and Survival

    Neurofilaments light chain (NfL), a biomarker for neuronal damage with
    increasing prominence in the evaluation of ALS studies, was measured before and
    after treatment. Six participants had blood sampling past the initial 28-day
    dose-escalating study. In these participants, plasma NfL concentrations were
    reduced from an average of 79.7 pg/mL at baseline to 58.6 pg/mL following
    treatment; a mean reduction of 27%.

    Unadjusted median [95% CI] survival for participants in the IPL344 group,
    including follow-up beyond treatment period, was 43.4 months [20.5, NA] compared
    with 19.1 months [17.4, 23] in a historical control group (the placebo group of
    the ceftriaxone study, selected as control for its particularly long duration).

    Additional Treatment Benefits

    IPL344 treated participants gained weight (+0.47 kg/month), while those in the
    historical PRO-ACT placebo control lost weight (-0.39 kg/month); the difference
