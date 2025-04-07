Immunity Pharma Presents New Data Supporting the Efficacy of IPL344 in ALS

Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Results from phase 2a trial in ALS patients were published in Muscle and

Nerve.

- Statistically significant 58% to 64% slower ALSFRS-R progression rate in

IPL344-treated patients compared to the matched PRO-ACT records.

- NfL was reduced by 27% for patients treated for at least two months.

- Unadjusted median survival for participants in the IPL344 group was 43.4

months compared with 19.1 months in the historical control group.

- IPL344 was safe and well-tolerated.



The results of a phase-2a clinical trial of IPL344 were published in Muscle and

Nerve , the leading American scientific journal specializing in ALS and

neuromuscular diseases.





Slower ALSFRS-R Progression Following TreatmentThe nine study participants were treated for varying durations, averaging 11months per participant, including one individual treated under a compassionateuse protocol with comparable dose ranges. Multiple statistical methods wereapplied to assess the results of this study, primarily through comparison withPRO-ACT, the largest ALS clinical trials dataset available.ALSFRS-R progression rate was reduced by 58% (median, P=0.04) between eachparticipant and their individually matched PRO-ACT control group (116participants in a group on average). Adjustment for disease stage andrate-indicating covariates indicated a 64% slower ALSFRS-R progression (p =0.034). All participants except one-who was treated for less than twomonths-exhibited slower disease progression than their matched controls, with 7of the 9 progressing at least 40% slower.NfL Reduction and SurvivalNeurofilaments light chain (NfL), a biomarker for neuronal damage withincreasing prominence in the evaluation of ALS studies, was measured before andafter treatment. Six participants had blood sampling past the initial 28-daydose-escalating study. In these participants, plasma NfL concentrations werereduced from an average of 79.7 pg/mL at baseline to 58.6 pg/mL followingtreatment; a mean reduction of 27%.Unadjusted median [95% CI] survival for participants in the IPL344 group,including follow-up beyond treatment period, was 43.4 months [20.5, NA] comparedwith 19.1 months [17.4, 23] in a historical control group (the placebo group ofthe ceftriaxone study, selected as control for its particularly long duration).Additional Treatment BenefitsIPL344 treated participants gained weight (+0.47 kg/month), while those in thehistorical PRO-ACT placebo control lost weight (-0.39 kg/month); the difference