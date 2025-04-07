Immunity Pharma Presents New Data Supporting the Efficacy of IPL344 in ALS
- Results from phase 2a trial in ALS patients were published in Muscle and
Nerve.
- Statistically significant 58% to 64% slower ALSFRS-R progression rate in
IPL344-treated patients compared to the matched PRO-ACT records.
- NfL was reduced by 27% for patients treated for at least two months.
- Unadjusted median survival for participants in the IPL344 group was 43.4
months compared with 19.1 months in the historical control group.
- IPL344 was safe and well-tolerated.
The results of a phase-2a clinical trial of IPL344 were published in Muscle and
Nerve , the leading American scientific journal specializing in ALS and
neuromuscular diseases.
Slower ALSFRS-R Progression Following Treatment
The nine study participants were treated for varying durations, averaging 11
months per participant, including one individual treated under a compassionate
use protocol with comparable dose ranges. Multiple statistical methods were
applied to assess the results of this study, primarily through comparison with
PRO-ACT, the largest ALS clinical trials dataset available.
ALSFRS-R progression rate was reduced by 58% (median, P=0.04) between each
participant and their individually matched PRO-ACT control group (116
participants in a group on average). Adjustment for disease stage and
rate-indicating covariates indicated a 64% slower ALSFRS-R progression (p =
0.034). All participants except one-who was treated for less than two
months-exhibited slower disease progression than their matched controls, with 7
of the 9 progressing at least 40% slower.
NfL Reduction and Survival
Neurofilaments light chain (NfL), a biomarker for neuronal damage with
increasing prominence in the evaluation of ALS studies, was measured before and
after treatment. Six participants had blood sampling past the initial 28-day
dose-escalating study. In these participants, plasma NfL concentrations were
reduced from an average of 79.7 pg/mL at baseline to 58.6 pg/mL following
treatment; a mean reduction of 27%.
Unadjusted median [95% CI] survival for participants in the IPL344 group,
including follow-up beyond treatment period, was 43.4 months [20.5, NA] compared
with 19.1 months [17.4, 23] in a historical control group (the placebo group of
the ceftriaxone study, selected as control for its particularly long duration).
Additional Treatment Benefits
IPL344 treated participants gained weight (+0.47 kg/month), while those in the
historical PRO-ACT placebo control lost weight (-0.39 kg/month); the difference
