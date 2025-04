Shell blickt zurückhaltender auf Gas-Geschäft im ersten Quartal - Öl besser

mp2019 schrieb 25.03.25, 09:52

Rambo Zambo...!?!



Oil major Shell vows to boost shareholder returns, doubles down on LNG push

Published Tue, Mar 25 20253:17 AM EDTUpdated 12 Min Ago



In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, Shell said it would bolster shareholder distributions to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously.



The oil major also said it will lower its spending to $20-22 billion per year through to 2028, after targeting such costs in a $22-25 billion range for 2024 and 2025 back in 2023.



In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, the company said it would bolster shareholder distributions to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously. It intends to stick to progressive dividends of 4% per year and to grow free cash flow per share by more than a yearly 10% through to 2030.



https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/25/oil-major-shell-bolsters-shareholder-distributions-cuts-spend.html