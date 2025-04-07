Ayre Ventures Increases Stake in Libraro, Bringing Total Investment to GBP1M to Accelerate Platform Growth and Industry Partnerships

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Libraro (https://www.libraro.com/) , the innovative

platform bringing together writers, readers, and publishers today announced it

has secured a follow-on investment from Ayre Ventures (https://ayre.group/) ,

bringing the total investment from Ayre to GBP1 million since its initial seed

funding in October 2024.



The investment comes at a pivotal moment for Libraro, which has recently

soft-launched its revolutionary platform that democratises the publishing

industry by creating direct connections between aspiring authors, engaged

readers, and forward-thinking publishers. Libraro has already signed Letters of

Intent with several of the world's largest publishing houses , underscoring

growing industry confidence in its data-driven approach to discovering new

literary talent. The team is also in ongoing discussions with leading literary

agents.





Arsim Shillova, Co-Founder and CEO of Libraro, said, " This follow-on investmentfrom Ayre Ventures is a strong vote of confidence in the foundation we've builtsince their initial seed commitment in October 2024. We've had an incrediblyenthusiastic response from the writers we've engaged so far, and with theplatform now live, we're excited to be opening the doors to new talent. Thisfunding enables us to scale our technology, grow our community, and deepenpartnerships that will redefine how great stories are discovered and shared. Thenew funding will accelerate Libraro's mission to empower authors and readerswhile providing publishers with powerful data-driven insights to discovertomorrow's bestsellers."Ayre Ventures Founder Calvin Ayre celebrated the follow-on investment, saying,"Now more than ever, support for those who produce, distribute and consume thewritten word is crucial. Ayre Ventures is proud to support Libraro'sblockchain-based efforts to protect the rights of authors and publishers, and tohelp authors connect with their audiences. "Strategic Leadership ExpansionTo support its rapid growth, Libraro has strengthened its leadership team withfour strategic hires who bring decades of combined experience from across thepublishing ecosystem:- Head of Author Engagement: Former Head of Audience Development atHarperCollins, and a leading figure behind author and BookTok communities,supporting thousands of writers in navigating the publishing landscape.- Head of Reader Engagement: Brings valuable reader-focused content strategyexperience with HarperCollins and Pan Macmillan and commands a digitalaudience of over 30,000 readers.- Head of Partnerships: Editor and co-founder of a leading publishingpublication with a reach exceeding 300,000 writers globally, now spearheadingLibraro's industry alliance strategy.- Incoming CTO: Brings deep expertise in AI and platform development, having ledhigh-impact projects at globally recognised organisations including IBM,Unilever, and CargillThese appointments mark a significant step in building Libraro's influenceacross the literary ecosystem as it works to reshape how stories are discovered,shared, and published.Revolutionary TechnologyLibraro's platform leverages blockchain technology to protect authorship,prevent copyright infringement, and enhance transparency in ownership anddistribution rights. The platform's Web3 loyalty program creates deeperengagement, building trust among readers, authors, and publishers alike.The company's innovative approach has already attracted significant attentionwithin the publishing industry, with major partnerships in development with theUK's largest writing agency, New Writing North.About LibraroAt Libraro, every good story deserves a platform. We're a community-drivenplatform where writers, readers, and publishers come together to discover,share, and celebrate great stories. Our mission is to give every voice theopportunity to be heard and ensure that meaningful stories reach the readerswho'll appreciate them.http://www.libraro.com/About Ayre VenturesAyre Ventures, founded by renowned venture capitalist and philanthropist CalvinAyre, provides funding to scalable, high-growth businesses that use frontiertechnologies like AI, IPv6 and Enterprise Blockchain-including BSV, the world'sonly unboundedly scaling public proof-of-work enterprise blockchain. The Grouptargets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are"positively disruptive," supporting their expansion with the Group's extensivenetwork and industry partners.https://ayre.group/investments/View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ayre-ventures-increases-stake-in-libraro-bringing-total-investment-to-1m-to-accelerate-platform-growth-and-industry-partnerships-302421928.htmlContact:pr@boppermedia.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179234/6007832OTS: Ayre Ventures