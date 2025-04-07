    StartseiteAktienIBM AktieNachrichten zu IBM
    Ayre Ventures Increases Stake in Libraro, Bringing Total Investment to GBP1M to Accelerate Platform Growth and Industry Partnerships

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Libraro (https://www.libraro.com/) , the innovative
    platform bringing together writers, readers, and publishers today announced it
    has secured a follow-on investment from Ayre Ventures (https://ayre.group/) ,
    bringing the total investment from Ayre to GBP1 million since its initial seed
    funding in October 2024.

    The investment comes at a pivotal moment for Libraro, which has recently
    soft-launched its revolutionary platform that democratises the publishing
    industry by creating direct connections between aspiring authors, engaged
    readers, and forward-thinking publishers. Libraro has already signed Letters of
    Intent with several of the world's largest publishing houses , underscoring
    growing industry confidence in its data-driven approach to discovering new
    literary talent. The team is also in ongoing discussions with leading literary
    agents.

    Arsim Shillova, Co-Founder and CEO of Libraro, said, " This follow-on investment
    from Ayre Ventures is a strong vote of confidence in the foundation we've built
    since their initial seed commitment in October 2024. We've had an incredibly
    enthusiastic response from the writers we've engaged so far, and with the
    platform now live, we're excited to be opening the doors to new talent. This
    funding enables us to scale our technology, grow our community, and deepen
    partnerships that will redefine how great stories are discovered and shared. The
    new funding will accelerate Libraro's mission to empower authors and readers
    while providing publishers with powerful data-driven insights to discover
    tomorrow's bestsellers."

    Ayre Ventures Founder Calvin Ayre celebrated the follow-on investment, saying,
    "Now more than ever, support for those who produce, distribute and consume the
    written word is crucial. Ayre Ventures is proud to support Libraro's
    blockchain-based efforts to protect the rights of authors and publishers, and to
    help authors connect with their audiences. "

    Strategic Leadership Expansion

    To support its rapid growth, Libraro has strengthened its leadership team with
    four strategic hires who bring decades of combined experience from across the
    publishing ecosystem:

    - Head of Author Engagement: Former Head of Audience Development at
    HarperCollins, and a leading figure behind author and BookTok communities,
    supporting thousands of writers in navigating the publishing landscape.
    - Head of Reader Engagement: Brings valuable reader-focused content strategy
    experience with HarperCollins and Pan Macmillan and commands a digital
    audience of over 30,000 readers.
    - Head of Partnerships: Editor and co-founder of a leading publishing
    publication with a reach exceeding 300,000 writers globally, now spearheading
    Libraro's industry alliance strategy.
    - Incoming CTO: Brings deep expertise in AI and platform development, having led
    high-impact projects at globally recognised organisations including IBM,
    Unilever, and Cargill

    These appointments mark a significant step in building Libraro's influence
    across the literary ecosystem as it works to reshape how stories are discovered,
    shared, and published.

    Revolutionary Technology

    Libraro's platform leverages blockchain technology to protect authorship,
    prevent copyright infringement, and enhance transparency in ownership and
    distribution rights. The platform's Web3 loyalty program creates deeper
    engagement, building trust among readers, authors, and publishers alike.

    The company's innovative approach has already attracted significant attention
    within the publishing industry, with major partnerships in development with the
    UK's largest writing agency, New Writing North.

    About Libraro

    At Libraro, every good story deserves a platform. We're a community-driven
    platform where writers, readers, and publishers come together to discover,
    share, and celebrate great stories. Our mission is to give every voice the
    opportunity to be heard and ensure that meaningful stories reach the readers
    who'll appreciate them.

    http://www.libraro.com/

    About Ayre Ventures

    Ayre Ventures, founded by renowned venture capitalist and philanthropist Calvin
    Ayre, provides funding to scalable, high-growth businesses that use frontier
    technologies like AI, IPv6 and Enterprise Blockchain-including BSV, the world's
    only unboundedly scaling public proof-of-work enterprise blockchain. The Group
    targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are
    "positively disruptive," supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive
    network and industry partners.

    https://ayre.group/investments/

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ayre-ventures-
    increases-stake-in-libraro-bringing-total-investment-to-1m-to-accelerate-platfor
    m-growth-and-industry-partnerships-302421928.html

    Contact:

    pr@boppermedia.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179234/6007832
    OTS: Ayre Ventures


