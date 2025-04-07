Ayre Ventures Increases Stake in Libraro, Bringing Total Investment to GBP1M to Accelerate Platform Growth and Industry Partnerships
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Libraro (https://www.libraro.com/) , the innovative
platform bringing together writers, readers, and publishers today announced it
has secured a follow-on investment from Ayre Ventures (https://ayre.group/) ,
bringing the total investment from Ayre to GBP1 million since its initial seed
funding in October 2024.
The investment comes at a pivotal moment for Libraro, which has recently
soft-launched its revolutionary platform that democratises the publishing
industry by creating direct connections between aspiring authors, engaged
readers, and forward-thinking publishers. Libraro has already signed Letters of
Intent with several of the world's largest publishing houses , underscoring
growing industry confidence in its data-driven approach to discovering new
literary talent. The team is also in ongoing discussions with leading literary
agents.
Arsim Shillova, Co-Founder and CEO of Libraro, said, " This follow-on investment
from Ayre Ventures is a strong vote of confidence in the foundation we've built
since their initial seed commitment in October 2024. We've had an incredibly
enthusiastic response from the writers we've engaged so far, and with the
platform now live, we're excited to be opening the doors to new talent. This
funding enables us to scale our technology, grow our community, and deepen
partnerships that will redefine how great stories are discovered and shared. The
new funding will accelerate Libraro's mission to empower authors and readers
while providing publishers with powerful data-driven insights to discover
tomorrow's bestsellers."
Ayre Ventures Founder Calvin Ayre celebrated the follow-on investment, saying,
"Now more than ever, support for those who produce, distribute and consume the
written word is crucial. Ayre Ventures is proud to support Libraro's
blockchain-based efforts to protect the rights of authors and publishers, and to
help authors connect with their audiences. "
Strategic Leadership Expansion
To support its rapid growth, Libraro has strengthened its leadership team with
four strategic hires who bring decades of combined experience from across the
publishing ecosystem:
- Head of Author Engagement: Former Head of Audience Development at
HarperCollins, and a leading figure behind author and BookTok communities,
supporting thousands of writers in navigating the publishing landscape.
- Head of Reader Engagement: Brings valuable reader-focused content strategy
experience with HarperCollins and Pan Macmillan and commands a digital
audience of over 30,000 readers.
- Head of Partnerships: Editor and co-founder of a leading publishing
publication with a reach exceeding 300,000 writers globally, now spearheading
Libraro's industry alliance strategy.
- Incoming CTO: Brings deep expertise in AI and platform development, having led
high-impact projects at globally recognised organisations including IBM,
Unilever, and Cargill
These appointments mark a significant step in building Libraro's influence
across the literary ecosystem as it works to reshape how stories are discovered,
shared, and published.
Revolutionary Technology
Libraro's platform leverages blockchain technology to protect authorship,
prevent copyright infringement, and enhance transparency in ownership and
distribution rights. The platform's Web3 loyalty program creates deeper
engagement, building trust among readers, authors, and publishers alike.
The company's innovative approach has already attracted significant attention
within the publishing industry, with major partnerships in development with the
UK's largest writing agency, New Writing North.
About Libraro
At Libraro, every good story deserves a platform. We're a community-driven
platform where writers, readers, and publishers come together to discover,
share, and celebrate great stories. Our mission is to give every voice the
opportunity to be heard and ensure that meaningful stories reach the readers
who'll appreciate them.
http://www.libraro.com/
About Ayre Ventures
Ayre Ventures, founded by renowned venture capitalist and philanthropist Calvin
Ayre, provides funding to scalable, high-growth businesses that use frontier
technologies like AI, IPv6 and Enterprise Blockchain-including BSV, the world's
only unboundedly scaling public proof-of-work enterprise blockchain. The Group
targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are
"positively disruptive," supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive
network and industry partners.
https://ayre.group/investments/
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ayre-ventures-
increases-stake-in-libraro-bringing-total-investment-to-1m-to-accelerate-platfor
m-growth-and-industry-partnerships-302421928.html
Contact:
pr@boppermedia.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179234/6007832
OTS: Ayre Ventures
