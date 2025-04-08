Infineon further strengthens its number one position in automotive microcontrollers and boosts systems capabilities for software-defined vehicles with acquisition of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,14 % und einem Kurs von 24,93 auf Tradegate (08. April 2025, 09:59 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -14,71 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -28,16 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 32,49 Mrd.. Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1400 %. Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 42,83EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 50,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +52,43 %/+100,56 % bedeutet.

Neubiberg, Germany (ots) -- Infineon enters into agreement for acquisition of Marvell Technology'sAutomotive Ethernet business for US$2.5 billion- Transaction combines Infineon's market-leading portfolio for automotivemicrocontrollers with benchmark Automotive Ethernet business of Marvell,accelerating Infineon's system capabilities for software-defined vehicles- Additional growth opportunities to address future IoT applications such ashumanoid robots- Business expected to generate revenue of US$225 - US$250 million in calendaryear 2025 with a gross margin of around 60%- All-cash transaction to be financed from existing liquidity and additionaldebtInfineon Technologies AG(FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is accelerating the build-upof its system capabilities for software-defined vehicles with the acquisition ofMarvell Technology's Automotive Ethernet business, complementing and expandingits own market-leading microcontroller business. Infineon and MarvellTechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) have entered into a definitive transactionagreement for a purchase price of US$2.5 billion in cash. The transaction issubject to regulatory approvals. Ethernet is a key enabling technology forlow-latency, high-bandwidth communication, which is crucial for software-definedvehicles. Additionally, it has significant potential in adjacent fields of usesuch as humanoid robots. The planned investment will strengthen Infineon'salready strong footprint in the U.S., including extensive R&D activities."The acquisition is a great strategic fit for Infineon as the global number oneprovider of semiconductor solutions to the automotive industry," says JochenHanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "We will leverage this highly complementary Ethernettechnology by combining it with our existing, broad product portfolio to provideour customers with even more comprehensive, leading solutions forsoftware-defined vehicles. The transaction will support our profitable growthstrategy going forward, including new opportunities in the field of physical AIsuch as humanoid robots."Marvell's leading Brightlane(TM) Automotive Ethernet portfolio of PHYtransceivers, switches and bridges supports network data rates ranging fromtoday's 100 Mbps (megabits per second) up to market-leading 10 Gbps (gigabitsper second). It also supports the security and safety features required fortoday's and tomorrow's in-vehicle networks.Among the customers of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business are more than 50