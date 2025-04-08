    StartseiteAktienInfineon Technologies AktieNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies
    Infineon further strengthens its number one position in automotive microcontrollers and boosts systems capabilities for software-defined vehicles with acquisition of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business (FOTO)

    Neubiberg, Germany (ots) -

    - Infineon enters into agreement for acquisition of Marvell Technology's
    Automotive Ethernet business for US$2.5 billion
    - Transaction combines Infineon's market-leading portfolio for automotive
    microcontrollers with benchmark Automotive Ethernet business of Marvell,
    accelerating Infineon's system capabilities for software-defined vehicles
    - Additional growth opportunities to address future IoT applications such as
    humanoid robots
    - Business expected to generate revenue of US$225 - US$250 million in calendar
    year 2025 with a gross margin of around 60%
    - All-cash transaction to be financed from existing liquidity and additional
    debt

    Infineon Technologies AG(FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is accelerating the build-up
    of its system capabilities for software-defined vehicles with the acquisition of
    Marvell Technology's Automotive Ethernet business, complementing and expanding
    its own market-leading microcontroller business. Infineon and Marvell
    Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) have entered into a definitive transaction
    agreement for a purchase price of US$2.5 billion in cash. The transaction is
    subject to regulatory approvals. Ethernet is a key enabling technology for
    low-latency, high-bandwidth communication, which is crucial for software-defined
    vehicles. Additionally, it has significant potential in adjacent fields of use
    such as humanoid robots. The planned investment will strengthen Infineon's
    already strong footprint in the U.S., including extensive R&D activities.

    "The acquisition is a great strategic fit for Infineon as the global number one
    provider of semiconductor solutions to the automotive industry," says Jochen
    Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "We will leverage this highly complementary Ethernet
    technology by combining it with our existing, broad product portfolio to provide
    our customers with even more comprehensive, leading solutions for
    software-defined vehicles. The transaction will support our profitable growth
    strategy going forward, including new opportunities in the field of physical AI
    such as humanoid robots."

    Marvell's leading Brightlane(TM) Automotive Ethernet portfolio of PHY
    transceivers, switches and bridges supports network data rates ranging from
    today's 100 Mbps (megabits per second) up to market-leading 10 Gbps (gigabits
    per second). It also supports the security and safety features required for
    today's and tomorrow's in-vehicle networks.

    Among the customers of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business are more than 50
     

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,14 % und einem Kurs von 24,93 auf Tradegate (08. April 2025, 09:59 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -14,71 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -28,16 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 32,49 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1400 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 42,83EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 50,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +52,43 %/+100,56 % bedeutet.

