Infineon further strengthens its number one position in automotive microcontrollers and boosts systems capabilities for software-defined vehicles with acquisition of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business (FOTO)
- Infineon enters into agreement for acquisition of Marvell Technology's
Automotive Ethernet business for US$2.5 billion
- Transaction combines Infineon's market-leading portfolio for automotive
microcontrollers with benchmark Automotive Ethernet business of Marvell,
accelerating Infineon's system capabilities for software-defined vehicles
- Additional growth opportunities to address future IoT applications such as
humanoid robots
- Business expected to generate revenue of US$225 - US$250 million in calendar
year 2025 with a gross margin of around 60%
- All-cash transaction to be financed from existing liquidity and additional
debt
Infineon Technologies AG(FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is accelerating the build-up
of its system capabilities for software-defined vehicles with the acquisition of
Marvell Technology's Automotive Ethernet business, complementing and expanding
its own market-leading microcontroller business. Infineon and Marvell
Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) have entered into a definitive transaction
agreement for a purchase price of US$2.5 billion in cash. The transaction is
subject to regulatory approvals. Ethernet is a key enabling technology for
low-latency, high-bandwidth communication, which is crucial for software-defined
vehicles. Additionally, it has significant potential in adjacent fields of use
such as humanoid robots. The planned investment will strengthen Infineon's
already strong footprint in the U.S., including extensive R&D activities.
"The acquisition is a great strategic fit for Infineon as the global number one
provider of semiconductor solutions to the automotive industry," says Jochen
Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "We will leverage this highly complementary Ethernet
technology by combining it with our existing, broad product portfolio to provide
our customers with even more comprehensive, leading solutions for
software-defined vehicles. The transaction will support our profitable growth
strategy going forward, including new opportunities in the field of physical AI
such as humanoid robots."
Marvell's leading Brightlane(TM) Automotive Ethernet portfolio of PHY
transceivers, switches and bridges supports network data rates ranging from
today's 100 Mbps (megabits per second) up to market-leading 10 Gbps (gigabits
per second). It also supports the security and safety features required for
today's and tomorrow's in-vehicle networks.
Among the customers of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business are more than 50
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,14 % und einem Kurs von 24,93 auf Tradegate (08. April 2025, 09:59 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -14,71 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -28,16 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 32,49 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1400 %.
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 42,83EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 50,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +52,43 %/+100,56 % bedeutet.
SOX / 5 - DAY / 03-04-2025
Zu glauben IFX würde hier als Auswechselspieler vergnügt auf der Bank sitzen, während auf dem Spielfeld das Blut fließt, ist jetzt nicht sehr sinnvoll. All die Horrormeldungen über die deutsche Autoindustrie, die ja durch diese avisierten Zölle besonders wird leiden müssen, runden dann das aktuell durchweg negative Gesamtbild ab. Fällt ja alles nicht vom Himmel und hilfreich wäre es, wenn man nicht nur auf Kurse starrt, sondern versucht ein realistisches Szenario zu entwickeln, was auf das Unternehmen die nächsten Monate wohl zukommen könnte und zumindest was Autobranche angeht, wissen wir seit vielen Monaten, dass hier eine klare negative Tendenz vorherrscht. Mehr ist das nicht.
https://www.elektronikpraxis.de/infineon-baut-indien-praesenz-mit-einem-neuen-fe-zentrum-aus-a-75b10ce31b67b71694af4a1b56998bd4/
https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2025/INFXX202503-074.html
Die Studie, auf die sich Infineon bezieht, ist wohl kostenpflichtig:
https://omdia.tech.informa.com/om128000/competitive-landscaping-tool-clt-annual--4q24