    StartseiteAnleihenKarlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29 AnleiheNachrichten zu Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Karlsberg's 2024 Figures & 6% Bond Insights Unveiled!

    Karlsberg Brewery toasts to a year of impressive growth, with revenue bubbling up by EUR 1.1 million, driven by international sales and a thirst for their innovative non-alcoholic offerings.

    • Karlsberg Brauerei reported a gross revenue increase of EUR 1.1 million (+0.7%) to EUR 154.4 million for 2024.
    • The company experienced robust growth in its MiXery Iced Blue and Karlsberg UrPils brands, with international sales contributing significantly.
    • Non-alcoholic products, particularly Karlsberg Grapefruit, saw a substantial revenue increase of 23.5%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA slightly increased due to necessary price adjustments and efficient cost management amidst rising costs.
    • Investments were made to reduce energy and water consumption, resulting in significant reductions in water usage and CO2 emissions.
    • For 2025, Karlsberg expects a slight increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, focusing on sustainable brand growth and profitability improvement.

    The price of Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29 at the time of the news was 104,03EUR and was down -1,40 % compared with the previous day.


    Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29

    -0,01 %
    -3,22 %
    -3,62 %
    -3,04 %
    +1,13 %
    ISIN:NO0013168005WKN:A3825C





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Karlsberg's 2024 Figures & 6% Bond Insights Unveiled! Karlsberg Brewery toasts to a year of impressive growth, with revenue bubbling up by EUR 1.1 million, driven by international sales and a thirst for their innovative non-alcoholic offerings.