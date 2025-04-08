Karlsberg's 2024 Figures & 6% Bond Insights Unveiled!
Karlsberg Brewery toasts to a year of impressive growth, with revenue bubbling up by EUR 1.1 million, driven by international sales and a thirst for their innovative non-alcoholic offerings.
- Karlsberg Brauerei reported a gross revenue increase of EUR 1.1 million (+0.7%) to EUR 154.4 million for 2024.
- The company experienced robust growth in its MiXery Iced Blue and Karlsberg UrPils brands, with international sales contributing significantly.
- Non-alcoholic products, particularly Karlsberg Grapefruit, saw a substantial revenue increase of 23.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA slightly increased due to necessary price adjustments and efficient cost management amidst rising costs.
- Investments were made to reduce energy and water consumption, resulting in significant reductions in water usage and CO2 emissions.
- For 2025, Karlsberg expects a slight increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, focusing on sustainable brand growth and profitability improvement.
The price of Karlsberg Brau Gmbh Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 05/29 at the time of the news was 104,03EUR and was down -1,40 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:NO0013168005WKN:A3825C
