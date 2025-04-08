BayWa AG Seals Deal on Restructuring Changes

BayWa AG has reached an agreement on adjustments to its long-term restructuring agreement until 2028 with key financing partners and major shareholders.

The restructuring plan will be submitted as part of StaRUG proceedings shortly.

Existing standstill agreements have been extended until June 30, 2025.

To preserve liquidity, BayWa AG has decided to defer the interest payment on its hybrid bond originally scheduled for May 5, 2025.

The adjustments are based on an updated financing concept for BayWa r.e. AG.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at BayWa is on 30.04.2025.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 7,9100EUR and was up +4,70 % compared with the previous day.





