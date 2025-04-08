CureVac's 2024 Financial Results & Key Updates: April 10 Reveal
- CureVac will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on April 10, 2025.
- The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. EST.
- CureVac is a biotech company focused on developing transformative medicines based on mRNA technology.
- The company has been instrumental in producing mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and is exploring new therapeutic areas.
- CureVac operates globally, with headquarters in Tübingen, Germany, and additional sites in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the U.S.
- Forward-looking statements in the announcement highlight potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's future performance.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 21.05.2025.
The price of CureVac at the time of the news was 2,5440EUR and was up +4,69 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5380EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.
