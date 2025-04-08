Hg private wealth offering surpasses $1 billion

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Fusion exceeds $1 billion in NAV after just 12 months since its launch,

significantly outpacing initial projections

- Fund is now oversubscribed with quarterly subscription caps implemented to

maintain return targets;

- Delivered c.20% net NAV growth in first full year, outperforming 15-17%

target;

- Strong client demand, driven by institutional-like access to Hg's specialist

software investment expertise and more flexible structure;

- Hg's private wealth strategy has been supported by a global partnership with

UBS, regional private banks and a growing presence in APAC, following Hg's

office opening in Singapore.

- Fusion represents one of the first 'private wealth' offerings from a

specialised and sector-focused private equity firm.



Hg, a leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services

businesses, today announces that Fusion, its open-ended investment vehicle for

private investors, has surpassed $1 billion in net asset value (NAV),

significantly ahead of schedule. As of 31st March 2025, the NAV was $1.2 billion







founders propelled the Fund beyond the $1 billion milestone in Q1 2025. The fund

is now oversubscribed with a queue of clients waiting to access it, leading Hg

to implement quarterly subscription caps to maintain its return target.



Fusion was launched at the end of 2023 by Hg Wealth, a dedicated team that sits

within Hg, providing investment opportunities exclusively to individual clients

and their wealth advisors, as well as family offices. The early momentum of Hg's

private wealth strategy has been supported by a global partnership with UBS,

alongside a few select regional private banks, and a growing presence in APAC,

following the opening of its Singapore office in 2024.



Performance in its first 12 months was positive with c.20% net NAV growth, above

its target of 15-17% annual net returns. This was mostly driven by strong growth

in the underlying Hg portfolio companies, which delivered revenue growth of 22%

and EBITDA growth of 23%, with an average EBITDA margin of around 32%.



Martina Sanow, Partner and Head of Hg Wealth, said: "The response we've seen

from clients has surpassed all our expectations and represents a wider shift in

private wealth investing. Sophisticated investors want to diversify with access

to specialised strategies that can deliver consistent returns through market

cycles. Our long-term track record and focus on software resonates strongly with

this client group and I am excited that we are now able to offer private

investors the same access to the Hg platform as our institutional investors." Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





