Semperit AG Adjusts 2025 EBITDA; 2026 Guidance on Hold Amid Uncertainty
Semperit AG Holding recalibrates its financial forecasts amid global trade tensions and market shifts, underscoring the challenges of navigating an unpredictable economic environment.
- Semperit AG Holding has adjusted its EBITDA guidance for 2025 to a range of EUR 65 million to EUR 85 million due to US tariff policies and decreased global order activity.
- The original EBITDA guidance for 2025 was EUR 70 million to EUR 90 million.
- The medium-term target for operating EBITDA of around EUR 120 million in 2026 has been suspended due to high uncertainties.
- In 2024, the US market contributed approximately EUR 76 million to Semperit's total revenue of EUR 676.6 million.
- The US tariffs are expected to increase costs and negatively impact volume, particularly in the Semperit Industrial Applications division.
- The Semperit Engineered Applications division is experiencing restrained order activity, prompting temporary capacity adjustments by the Executive Board.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 14.05.2025.
-0,47 %
-12,20 %
-11,00 %
+2,76 %
+11,46 %
-38,54 %
+12,91 %
-69,56 %
-6,91 %
ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
