Leifheit's 2024 Profit Surge: A Game-Changer for Investors!

Group EBIT doubled to EUR 12.1 million in 2024, driven by increased gross margin and productivity improvements.

Free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 14.2 million despite increased investments in production efficiency.

Group turnover rose slightly to EUR 259.2 million, with growth in e-commerce and new customer acquisition in European markets.

An increased ordinary dividend of EUR 1.15 and an additional special dividend of EUR 0.05 are proposed for 2024.

The Leifheit Group's strategy aims for long-term potential of over EUR 300 million in net sales and 10% EBIT.

Forecast for 2025 includes a group turnover growth of 2-4% and Group EBIT expected to be between EUR 15 million and EUR 17 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Leifheit is on 09.04.2025.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 17,525EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,475EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,29 % since publication.





