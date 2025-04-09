53 0 Kommentare Katjes Bond 6.75% Surges as Earnings Beat 2024 Forecasts

Katjes International is on a roll, surpassing its 2024 earnings forecast with impressive growth. With a 4% revenue boost to EUR 392.6 million and a 10% rise in EBITDA to EUR 44.8 million, the company is thriving. Strategic moves include a joint venture with Shirin David for 'Shirin Beauty' and acquiring 'Barnängen'. Looking ahead, Katjes anticipates 2025 revenues of at least EUR 400 million.

