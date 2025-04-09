Katjes Bond 6.75% Surges as Earnings Beat 2024 Forecasts
Katjes International is on a roll, surpassing its 2024 earnings forecast with impressive growth. With a 4% revenue boost to EUR 392.6 million and a 10% rise in EBITDA to EUR 44.8 million, the company is thriving. Strategic moves include a joint venture with Shirin David for 'Shirin Beauty' and acquiring 'Barnängen'. Looking ahead, Katjes anticipates 2025 revenues of at least EUR 400 million.
- Katjes International exceeded its earnings guidance for 2024, with group revenue increasing by 4% to EUR 392.6 million and operating profit (EBITDA) rising by 10% to EUR 44.8 million.
- The company formed a joint venture with musician and entrepreneur Shirin David to launch a body care line called "Shirin Beauty" in the second quarter of 2025.
- Katjes International expanded its majority stake in the British premium confectionery brand Candy Kittens to approximately 88%.
- The company acquired the Scandinavian-inspired body care brand "Barnängen" in the second quarter of 2024.
- For the financial year 2025, Katjes International expects group revenue of at least EUR 400 million and an EBITDA margin between 9% and 10%.
- The audited consolidated financial statements for 2024 are available on the Katjes International website.
The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 107,43EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
