49 0 Kommentare fox e-mobility AG Resumes Trading Amid Legal Moves

Trading of fox e-mobility AG shares has resumed, marking a pivotal moment following the suspension earlier this year. The company navigated through its Annual General Meeting without any challenges to its capital resolutions. Anticipation builds as management prepares to unveil a comprehensive plan for capital measures by mid-April. With 1,961,150 treasury shares in hand, the company benefits from a court's temporary halt on bankruptcy proceedings. Despite the provisional bankruptcy, Fox Switzerland retains its intellectual property rights during the appeal.

