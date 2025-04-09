fox e-mobility AG Resumes Trading Amid Legal Moves
Trading of fox e-mobility AG shares has resumed, marking a pivotal moment following the suspension earlier this year. The company navigated through its Annual General Meeting without any challenges to its capital resolutions. Anticipation builds as management prepares to unveil a comprehensive plan for capital measures by mid-April. With 1,961,150 treasury shares in hand, the company benefits from a court's temporary halt on bankruptcy proceedings. Despite the provisional bankruptcy, Fox Switzerland retains its intellectual property rights during the appeal.
- Trading of fox e-mobility AG shares has resumed after a suspension imposed on February 3, 2025.
- There have been no challenges to the capital resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2025.
- The management will announce a detailed plan for implementing necessary capital measures by April 14, 2025.
- The company holds a total of 1,961,150 treasury shares through its subsidiary Fox Automotive Switzerland AG.
- The Higher Court has temporarily prohibited the enforcement of bankruptcy proceedings against Fox Switzerland, pending an appeal decision in April.
- Intellectual property rights remain with Fox Switzerland during the appeal process, despite the subsidiary's provisional bankruptcy declaration.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte