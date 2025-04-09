Infosys and AIB Extend Strategic Collaboration for Digital Transformation
Bengaluru, India and Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - To deliver application
development, testing, and support services
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with AIB (https://aib.ie/)
, a financial services group operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland
and the UK. Building further on its 10-year relationship, Infosys will take on a
renewed and expanded role to support AIB as it further accelerates its
transformation initiatives and delivers support and value to its customers and
stakeholders.
Infosys will help further develop AIB's application landscape and deliver
application development and maintenance services, underpinned by deep human
expertise, agile practices and AI powered tooling. Through these efforts, AIB
will benefit from increased operational efficiency, and continue to enhance and
mature agile processes that expedite innovation.
Graham Fagan, Group Chief Technology Officer, AIB, said, "This extended
collaboration with Infosys aligns strongly with our vision to progressively
modernise our technology and data capabilities to deliver the best outcomes for
our customers and further accelerate our transformation. By combining our
collective expertise and experience, we will deliver on our customer-first
commitment and enhance operational efficiency and resilience. Infosys has been a
trusted innovation partner, and we are excited about this next chapter in our
collaboration as we work together to ensure AIB remains at the forefront of
digital transformation in the Irish banking industry."
Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial
Services, Infosys, said, "Our expanded collaboration with AIB marks a
significant milestone in Infosys' journey in Ireland. By leveraging our global
digital engineering teams and proven track record in delivery and innovation, we
will enable AIB to continue to accelerate their business and technology
transformation, strongly positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving
banking environment. We are committed to fostering a strong relationship,
nurturing talent, and contributing to Ireland's thriving tech ecosystem, while
delivering impactful outcomes for AIB."
About AIB Group
AIB is a financial services group serving 3.35 million customers predominantly
in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our main business activities are retail,
business and corporate banking, as well as mobile payments and card acquiring.
Whether it's adapting to a greener way of living, planning for the future,
