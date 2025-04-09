Infosys and AIB Extend Strategic Collaboration for Digital Transformation

Bengaluru, India and Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - To deliver application

development, testing, and support services



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with AIB (https://aib.ie/)

, a financial services group operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland

and the UK. Building further on its 10-year relationship, Infosys will take on a

renewed and expanded role to support AIB as it further accelerates its

transformation initiatives and delivers support and value to its customers and

stakeholders.



Infosys will help further develop AIB's application landscape and deliver

application development and maintenance services, underpinned by deep human

expertise, agile practices and AI powered tooling. Through these efforts, AIB

will benefit from increased operational efficiency, and continue to enhance and

mature agile processes that expedite innovation.







collaboration with Infosys aligns strongly with our vision to progressively

modernise our technology and data capabilities to deliver the best outcomes for

our customers and further accelerate our transformation. By combining our

collective expertise and experience, we will deliver on our customer-first

commitment and enhance operational efficiency and resilience. Infosys has been a

trusted innovation partner, and we are excited about this next chapter in our

collaboration as we work together to ensure AIB remains at the forefront of

digital transformation in the Irish banking industry."



Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial

Services, Infosys, said, "Our expanded collaboration with AIB marks a

significant milestone in Infosys' journey in Ireland. By leveraging our global

digital engineering teams and proven track record in delivery and innovation, we

will enable AIB to continue to accelerate their business and technology

transformation, strongly positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving

banking environment. We are committed to fostering a strong relationship,

nurturing talent, and contributing to Ireland's thriving tech ecosystem, while

delivering impactful outcomes for AIB."



About AIB Group



AIB is a financial services group serving 3.35 million customers predominantly

in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our main business activities are retail,

business and corporate banking, as well as mobile payments and card acquiring.

Whether it's adapting to a greener way of living, planning for the future,



