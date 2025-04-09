    StartseiteAktienInfosys AktieNachrichten zu Infosys
    Infosys and AIB Extend Strategic Collaboration for Digital Transformation

    Bengaluru, India and Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - To deliver application
    development, testing, and support services

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with AIB (https://aib.ie/)
    , a financial services group operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland
    and the UK. Building further on its 10-year relationship, Infosys will take on a
    renewed and expanded role to support AIB as it further accelerates its
    transformation initiatives and delivers support and value to its customers and
    stakeholders.

    Infosys will help further develop AIB's application landscape and deliver
    application development and maintenance services, underpinned by deep human
    expertise, agile practices and AI powered tooling. Through these efforts, AIB
    will benefit from increased operational efficiency, and continue to enhance and
    mature agile processes that expedite innovation.

    Graham Fagan, Group Chief Technology Officer, AIB, said, "This extended
    collaboration with Infosys aligns strongly with our vision to progressively
    modernise our technology and data capabilities to deliver the best outcomes for
    our customers and further accelerate our transformation. By combining our
    collective expertise and experience, we will deliver on our customer-first
    commitment and enhance operational efficiency and resilience. Infosys has been a
    trusted innovation partner, and we are excited about this next chapter in our
    collaboration as we work together to ensure AIB remains at the forefront of
    digital transformation in the Irish banking industry."

    Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial
    Services, Infosys, said, "Our expanded collaboration with AIB marks a
    significant milestone in Infosys' journey in Ireland. By leveraging our global
    digital engineering teams and proven track record in delivery and innovation, we
    will enable AIB to continue to accelerate their business and technology
    transformation, strongly positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving
    banking environment. We are committed to fostering a strong relationship,
    nurturing talent, and contributing to Ireland's thriving tech ecosystem, while
    delivering impactful outcomes for AIB."

    About AIB Group

    AIB is a financial services group serving 3.35 million customers predominantly
    in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our main business activities are retail,
    business and corporate banking, as well as mobile payments and card acquiring.
    Whether it's adapting to a greener way of living, planning for the future,
