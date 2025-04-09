    StartseiteAktienBertrandt AktieNachrichten zu Bertrandt
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Expansion of the global network / Bertrandt opens new location in Istanbul (FOTO)

    Istanbul (ots) - Bertrandt has opened a new location in Istanbul, Türkiye. This
    step is intended to increase competitiveness, ensure the successful
    implementation of projects, serve the growing research and development needs of
    the Turkish market, and expand the global network to include specialists from
    all the Group's business areas.

    In order to further expand its engineering capacities for offshore, nearshore
    and onsite services in the future, Bertrandt has opened a new location on the
    Asian side of Istanbul. The location will act as an interface and orchestrator
    for multidisciplinary and cross-company technology development.

    In Türkiye, Bertrandt already employs around 50 people who work in various
    fields, including technological benchmark analysis, feasibility studies,
    (embedded) software development, design and prototyping, machine development and
    automation, robotics, testing and validation, H2 hydrogen technologies and
    project management. These teams work on projects for well-known international
    customers from a wide range of industries.

    "The opening of our new location in Istanbul is an important step in our growth
    strategy. Istanbul offers excellent prospects for the future thanks to its
    dynamic economy and strategic location. The city is home to a large proportion
    of Türkiye's business activities, making it a central hub for innovation,
    technology development and highly qualified personnel. This location will enable
    us to further expand our expertise and our capabilities in the interest of our
    customers," says Erdinc Yesilkaya, Managing Director Bertrandt Türkiye.

    Bertrandt has been present in Türkiye since 2008. This has proven to be a
    decisive milestone in the expansion of its international footprint. Since then,
    Bertrandt has been supporting strategic customers worldwide in the automotive,
    agricultural machinery, smart industry, digitalization, mechanical engineering
    and aerospace sectors.

    With the new location on the Asian side of Istanbul, Bertrandt is strengthening
    its position as a leading provider of engineering and technology services and is
    driving forward the development of innovative technologies.

    Find out more at: Bertrandt - The optimum solution for every customer
    (https://www.bertrandt.com/en/)

    About Bertrandt Through our development performance, we accelerate technological
    progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an
    independent and international development service provider with many years of
    automotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding
    of systems and products, we create technological solutions along the entire
    value chain. We deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization,
    e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and
    mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of
    tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around
    14,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

    Contact:

    Julia Schmid
    T: +49 160 98628706
    E: mailto:julia.schmid@bertrandt.com
    E: mailto:presse@bertrandt.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/14016/6009560
    OTS: Bertrandt AG


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Bertrandt - 523280 - DE0005232805

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Bertrandt vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Expansion of the global network / Bertrandt opens new location in Istanbul (FOTO) Bertrandt has opened a new location in Istanbul, Türkiye. This step is intended to increase competitiveness, ensure the successful implementation of projects, serve the growing research and development needs of the Turkish market, and expand the …