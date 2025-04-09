Expansion of the global network / Bertrandt opens new location in Istanbul (FOTO)

Istanbul (ots) - Bertrandt has opened a new location in Istanbul, Türkiye. This

step is intended to increase competitiveness, ensure the successful

implementation of projects, serve the growing research and development needs of

the Turkish market, and expand the global network to include specialists from

all the Group's business areas.



In order to further expand its engineering capacities for offshore, nearshore

and onsite services in the future, Bertrandt has opened a new location on the

Asian side of Istanbul. The location will act as an interface and orchestrator

for multidisciplinary and cross-company technology development.





In Türkiye, Bertrandt already employs around 50 people who work in variousfields, including technological benchmark analysis, feasibility studies,(embedded) software development, design and prototyping, machine development andautomation, robotics, testing and validation, H2 hydrogen technologies andproject management. These teams work on projects for well-known internationalcustomers from a wide range of industries."The opening of our new location in Istanbul is an important step in our growthstrategy. Istanbul offers excellent prospects for the future thanks to itsdynamic economy and strategic location. The city is home to a large proportionof Türkiye's business activities, making it a central hub for innovation,technology development and highly qualified personnel. This location will enableus to further expand our expertise and our capabilities in the interest of ourcustomers," says Erdinc Yesilkaya, Managing Director Bertrandt Türkiye.Bertrandt has been present in Türkiye since 2008. This has proven to be adecisive milestone in the expansion of its international footprint. Since then,Bertrandt has been supporting strategic customers worldwide in the automotive,agricultural machinery, smart industry, digitalization, mechanical engineeringand aerospace sectors.With the new location on the Asian side of Istanbul, Bertrandt is strengtheningits position as a leading provider of engineering and technology services and isdriving forward the development of innovative technologies.Find out more at: Bertrandt - The optimum solution for every customer(https://www.bertrandt.com/en/)About Bertrandt Through our development performance, we accelerate technologicalprogress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are anindependent and international development service provider with many years ofautomotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understandingof systems and products, we create technological solutions along the entirevalue chain. We deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization,e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace andmechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development oftailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around14,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.Contact:Julia SchmidT: +49 160 98628706E: mailto:julia.schmid@bertrandt.comE: mailto:presse@bertrandt.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/14016/6009560OTS: Bertrandt AG