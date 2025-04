Meyer Werft baut neues Kreuzfahrtschiff für US-Reederei Carnival Cruise Line

keks911 schrieb 24.03.25, 10:43

Latest news about Carnival Corporation

Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Carnival to $30 From $31, Keeps Buy Rating

5 min ago

Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Carnival to $31 From $30, Keeps Buy Rating

6 min ago

Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Carnival to $32 From $35, Keeps Buy Rating

6 min ago

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on Carnival to $24 From $31, Keeps Outperform Rating

6 min ago

Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Carnival to $33 From $32, Keeps Outperform Rating

7 min ago

MT



https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/CARNIVAL-CORPORATION-12003/news/Citigroup-Adjusts-Price-Target-on-Carnival-to-30-From-31-Keeps-Buy-Rating-49412364/