    StartseiteAktienNippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp AktieNachrichten zu Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2025 and is a Finalist in three Categories (FOTO)

    Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it
    received four 2025 SAP Pinnacle Awards, which recognizes its outstanding
    contributions as an SAP partner, in the categories: "GROW with SAP", "SAP
    Business AI | Customer Adoption", "Business Transformation Management" and
    "Cross-Portfolio Success". The global consulting company specializing in SAP
    technologies for SMEs was also named a finalist in three categories: "Sales
    Success | Midmarket", "SAP Business AI | Partner Innovation - Customer AI Use
    Case" and "Partner Learning and Skills Growth". SAP presents these awards
    annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their
    partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in
    24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback,
    and performance indicators.

    "Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the
    outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer
    value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this
    award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business
    strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help
    businesses succeed," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu SAP SE!
    Long
    199,78€
    Basispreis
    2,07
    Ask
    × 14,05
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    229,09€
    Basispreis
    1,10
    Ask
    × 13,88
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    "I am delighted that we are once again the top winner of this year's SAP
    Pinnacle Awards with four wins and three finalists. This recognition is a strong
    sign of our long-standing partnership and the trust that SAP places in us. I am
    particularly proud of the award in the category "SAP Business AI | Customer
    Adoption". Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key topic for us, which we are
    driving forward with the clear goal of creating value for our customers. The
    renewed award in the "GROW with SAP" category also confirms our focus to
    successfully support companies on their way to the Public Cloud. Together with
    SAP, we continue to set standards and shape the future of digital transformation
    worldwide," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions.

    SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge
    their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help
    customers achieve their goals. The award is based on objective performance
    metrics and extensive data analysis. NTT DATA Business Solutions has been
    successfully implementing SAP technologies for more than 35 years to support
    customers worldwide in their digital transformation, reducing complexity and
    enabling them to become Intelligent Enterprises. As one of only eleven SAP
    Platinum Partners worldwide, the company has been recognized with the
    prestigious SAP Pinnacle Awards for the eleventh consecutive year.

    For more information on this year's SAP Pinnacle Awards winners and finalists,
    click here (https://www.sap.com/partners/pinnacle-awards/finalists-winners.html)
    .

    About NTT DATA Business Solutions

    NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) is a leading
    global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of
    partners.With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies
    worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions
    that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and
    implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP
    partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our
    customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated
    employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

    NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA
    (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a $30+ billion trusted global innovator
    of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we
    serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers
    innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT
    Group.

    Contact:

    Jasmin Straeter
    Head of Global Communications
    NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
    Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany
    T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
    Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/6009900
    OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2025 and is a Finalist in three Categories (FOTO) NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it received four 2025 SAP Pinnacle Awards, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner, in the categories: "GROW with SAP", "SAP Business AI | Customer Adoption", "Business …