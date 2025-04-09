NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2025 and is a Finalist in three Categories (FOTO)
Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it
received four 2025 SAP Pinnacle Awards, which recognizes its outstanding
contributions as an SAP partner, in the categories: "GROW with SAP", "SAP
Business AI | Customer Adoption", "Business Transformation Management" and
"Cross-Portfolio Success". The global consulting company specializing in SAP
technologies for SMEs was also named a finalist in three categories: "Sales
Success | Midmarket", "SAP Business AI | Partner Innovation - Customer AI Use
Case" and "Partner Learning and Skills Growth". SAP presents these awards
annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their
partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in
24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback,
and performance indicators.
"Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the
outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer
value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this
award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business
strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help
businesses succeed," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.
received four 2025 SAP Pinnacle Awards, which recognizes its outstanding
contributions as an SAP partner, in the categories: "GROW with SAP", "SAP
Business AI | Customer Adoption", "Business Transformation Management" and
"Cross-Portfolio Success". The global consulting company specializing in SAP
technologies for SMEs was also named a finalist in three categories: "Sales
Success | Midmarket", "SAP Business AI | Partner Innovation - Customer AI Use
Case" and "Partner Learning and Skills Growth". SAP presents these awards
annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their
partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in
24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback,
and performance indicators.
"Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the
outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer
value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this
award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business
strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help
businesses succeed," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
"I am delighted that we are once again the top winner of this year's SAP
Pinnacle Awards with four wins and three finalists. This recognition is a strong
sign of our long-standing partnership and the trust that SAP places in us. I am
particularly proud of the award in the category "SAP Business AI | Customer
Adoption". Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key topic for us, which we are
driving forward with the clear goal of creating value for our customers. The
renewed award in the "GROW with SAP" category also confirms our focus to
successfully support companies on their way to the Public Cloud. Together with
SAP, we continue to set standards and shape the future of digital transformation
worldwide," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions.
SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge
their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help
customers achieve their goals. The award is based on objective performance
metrics and extensive data analysis. NTT DATA Business Solutions has been
successfully implementing SAP technologies for more than 35 years to support
customers worldwide in their digital transformation, reducing complexity and
enabling them to become Intelligent Enterprises. As one of only eleven SAP
Platinum Partners worldwide, the company has been recognized with the
prestigious SAP Pinnacle Awards for the eleventh consecutive year.
For more information on this year's SAP Pinnacle Awards winners and finalists,
click here (https://www.sap.com/partners/pinnacle-awards/finalists-winners.html)
.
About NTT DATA Business Solutions
NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) is a leading
global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of
partners.With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies
worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions
that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and
implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP
partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our
customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated
employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.
NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA
(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a $30+ billion trusted global innovator
of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we
serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers
innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT
Group.
Contact:
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/6009900
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Pinnacle Awards with four wins and three finalists. This recognition is a strong
sign of our long-standing partnership and the trust that SAP places in us. I am
particularly proud of the award in the category "SAP Business AI | Customer
Adoption". Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key topic for us, which we are
driving forward with the clear goal of creating value for our customers. The
renewed award in the "GROW with SAP" category also confirms our focus to
successfully support companies on their way to the Public Cloud. Together with
SAP, we continue to set standards and shape the future of digital transformation
worldwide," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions.
SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge
their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help
customers achieve their goals. The award is based on objective performance
metrics and extensive data analysis. NTT DATA Business Solutions has been
successfully implementing SAP technologies for more than 35 years to support
customers worldwide in their digital transformation, reducing complexity and
enabling them to become Intelligent Enterprises. As one of only eleven SAP
Platinum Partners worldwide, the company has been recognized with the
prestigious SAP Pinnacle Awards for the eleventh consecutive year.
For more information on this year's SAP Pinnacle Awards winners and finalists,
click here (https://www.sap.com/partners/pinnacle-awards/finalists-winners.html)
.
About NTT DATA Business Solutions
NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) is a leading
global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of
partners.With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies
worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions
that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and
implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP
partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our
customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated
employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.
NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA
(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a $30+ billion trusted global innovator
of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we
serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers
innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT
Group.
Contact:
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/6009900
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte