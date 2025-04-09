VW Vz Reveals Key Financial Figures Ahead of March 2025 Report

Volkswagen Group's sales revenue increased by approximately 3% to around 78 billion euros in Q1 2025, compared to 75.5 billion euros in Q1 2024.

The operating result for Q1 2025 was around 2.8 billion euros, down from 4.6 billion euros in Q1 2024, affected by special effects totaling around 1.1 billion euros.

The operating return on sales decreased to approximately 3.6% in Q1 2025, compared to 6.0% in the previous year.

Significant negative impacts included around 0.6 billion euros from CO2 regulation provisions, 0.2 billion euros for restructuring at CARIAD, and 0.3 billion euros related to the diesel issue and U.S. import duties.

Net liquidity in the Automotive Division was approximately 33 billion euros as of March 31, 2025, down from 34.4 billion euros at the end of 2024.

Volkswagen AG maintains its 2025 financial outlook, expecting sales revenue to exceed the previous year by up to 5% and operating return on sales between 5.5% and 6.5%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Volkswagen (VW) Vz is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Volkswagen (VW) Vz at the time of the news was 91,46EUR and was up +9,48 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 91,52EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 21.247,50PKT (+8,16 %).





