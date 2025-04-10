DocMorris Rx Growth Soars 52%; Secures CHF 200M Capital Boost

DocMorris achieved a 13.4% overall revenue growth in Q1 2025, with Rx revenue increasing by 52.3%.

The company plans to accelerate Rx growth by at least 40% in 2025, supported by a new advertising campaign.

TeleClinic experienced over 100% revenue growth in Q1 2025, with expectations for continued scaling and profitability.

A capital increase of CHF 200 million has been fully underwritten by a banking consortium to support medium-term Rx growth and marketing efforts.

DocMorris aims for an EBITDA margin of around 8% and expects to reach EBITDA break-even in 2026 and positive free cash flow in 2027.

The company anticipates external revenue growth of over 10% in 2025, with capital expenditures projected between CHF 35 million and CHF 40 million.

