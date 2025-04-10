DocMorris Rx Growth Soars 52%; Secures CHF 200M Capital Boost
DocMorris and TeleClinic are on a growth trajectory, with DocMorris achieving a 13.4% revenue surge and TeleClinic doubling its revenue in Q1 2025. Backed by a CHF 200 million capital boost, DocMorris is set to accelerate Rx growth by 40% with a new ad campaign, aiming for an 8% EBITDA margin by 2026. With plans for over 10% external revenue growth and capital expenditures up to CHF 40 million, DocMorris targets positive cash flow by 2027.
- DocMorris achieved a 13.4% overall revenue growth in Q1 2025, with Rx revenue increasing by 52.3%.
- The company plans to accelerate Rx growth by at least 40% in 2025, supported by a new advertising campaign.
- TeleClinic experienced over 100% revenue growth in Q1 2025, with expectations for continued scaling and profitability.
- A capital increase of CHF 200 million has been fully underwritten by a banking consortium to support medium-term Rx growth and marketing efforts.
- DocMorris aims for an EBITDA margin of around 8% and expects to reach EBITDA break-even in 2026 and positive free cash flow in 2027.
- The company anticipates external revenue growth of over 10% in 2025, with capital expenditures projected between CHF 35 million and CHF 40 million.
