R. Stahl: Record 2024 Sales, Steady 2025 Outlook
R. STAHL's record-breaking sales in 2024 reflect its resilience and strategic growth, despite facing economic uncertainties and one-time financial challenges.
- R. STAHL achieved record sales of €344.1 million in 2024, a 4.1% increase from the previous year.
- The company forecasts stable sales between €340 million and €350 million for 2025, with EBITDA pre exceptionals expected to be between €35 million and €40 million.
- Order intake in 2024 was €327.6 million, which was below the previous year's figure of €342.5 million, due to economic and political uncertainties.
- R. STAHL's free cash flow significantly improved to €14.7 million in 2024, up from €0.3 million in the previous year, while net profit rose to €5.8 million.
- Sales growth in 2024 was driven by strong performance in North America and the Central region, with notable demand from the oil and gas sector.
- The company's profitability declined in 2024 due to high one-time items, with EBITDA pre exceptionals dropping to €34.4 million from €38.6 million in the previous year.
