R. Stahl: Record 2024 Sales, Steady 2025 Outlook

R. STAHL achieved record sales of €344.1 million in 2024, a 4.1% increase from the previous year.

The company forecasts stable sales between €340 million and €350 million for 2025, with EBITDA pre exceptionals expected to be between €35 million and €40 million.

Order intake in 2024 was €327.6 million, which was below the previous year's figure of €342.5 million, due to economic and political uncertainties.

R. STAHL's free cash flow significantly improved to €14.7 million in 2024, up from €0.3 million in the previous year, while net profit rose to €5.8 million.

Sales growth in 2024 was driven by strong performance in North America and the Central region, with notable demand from the oil and gas sector.

The company's profitability declined in 2024 due to high one-time items, with EBITDA pre exceptionals dropping to €34.4 million from €38.6 million in the previous year.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at R. Stahl is on 10.04.2025.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 18,200EUR and was down -1,36 % compared with the previous day.





