CENIT's 2024 Sales Soar 12% to €207.3M!
CENIT Group defied expectations in 2024, showcasing remarkable resilience and strategic prowess. Despite economic hurdles, they reported a 12.2% sales surge, yet faced setbacks with ASCon Systems. As they brace for 2025, the focus shifts to bolstering operational strength.
- CENIT group achieved a 12.2% increase in sales to EUR 207.3 million in 2024, surpassing the original forecast.
- Organic growth, excluding recent acquisitions, was 5.2%, with significant increases in software licenses and service sales.
- The company's gross profit rose by 12.6% to EUR 124,546k, while EBITDA increased by 5.2% to EUR 17,263k.
- CENIT faced a negative financial result due to the derecognition of an investment in ASCon Systems Holding GmbH, which filed for insolvency.
- The order backlog at the end of 2024 was EUR 81,089k, and the equity ratio improved to 30.3%.
- No dividend will be distributed due to the current economic situation, and 2025 is expected to be challenging with a focus on improving operational competitiveness.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Cenit is on 10.04.2025.
The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 7,4400EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,69 % since publication.
+3,80 %
-6,25 %
-12,28 %
-1,96 %
-41,86 %
-44,44 %
-22,04 %
-56,75 %
-46,17 %
ISIN:DE0005407100WKN:540710
