tonies Registered (A) Hits FY 2024 Targets: Revenue Soars, Cash Flow Positive

Tonies SE achieved a 33.1% increase in group revenue for FY 2024, reaching EUR 480.5 million, with North America becoming the largest market.

The company turned profitable on both free cash flow (EUR 33.1 million) and net income (EUR 13.1 million) for the first time.

North American revenue grew by 49.9% YoY to EUR 210.4 million, with the region becoming profitable on an EBITDA margin of 2.5%.

The DACH region saw a revenue increase of 11.1% YoY to EUR 184.3 million, with a significant EBITDA margin increase to 23.1%.

Tonies launched its first sustainability report and introduced initiatives like the Toniebox Repair Service and bio-circular inputs in product lines.

Due to global tariff uncertainties, tonies has not provided specific guidance for FY 2025 but remains optimistic about future growth.

