Amprion's 2024 Success Drives Ambitious Grid Expansion

Amprion is powering the future with groundbreaking investments and ambitious projects. With €4 billion invested in 2024 and plans for €36.4 billion by 2029, Amprion is reshaping the energy landscape. The company has completed 200 km of transmission lines and is constructing an additional 1,300 km. Amprion commissioned the world's largest phase shifter and aims to complete Germany's most powerful grid node by 2029. Revenue surged by 16.7%, and the regulated asset base grew by 39.5%, reflecting robust performance and strategic foresight.

Amprion significantly improved its key figures in 2024, with investments of around €4 billion and plans to invest €36.4 billion by 2029 for grid expansion.

The company is currently working on 800 projects, with 200 kilometers of transmission lines completed in 2024 and an additional 1,300 kilometers under construction.

Amprion commissioned the world's largest phase shifter in Lingen to efficiently distribute wind power and plans to complete Germany's most powerful grid network node there by 2029.

Revenue rose by 16.7% to approximately €5.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 25.1% to around €1.2 billion and net income rising by 21.2% to about €390 million.

The regulated asset base grew by 39.5% to around €11.7 billion, supporting future earnings and reflecting strong business performance.

Amprion emphasizes the need for flexible grid planning and binding regulations for climate-neutral technologies to ensure an affordable energy transition while maintaining social acceptance.





