Evotec SE Unveils 2024 Financial Results on April 17, 2025!

Evotec SE will announce its financial results for the year 2024 on April 17, 2025.

A conference call will be held to discuss the results and provide updates on the strategic review process.

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 PM CEST on the same day.

Evotec operates a multimodality platform for discovering and developing therapeutics, partnering with top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The company has over 100 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects across various therapeutic areas, including neurology and oncology.

Evotec employs more than 4,800 people globally, with sites in Europe and the USA offering complementary technologies and services.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Evotec is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,6830EUR and was down -2,24 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.022,64PKT (-4,81 %).





